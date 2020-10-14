Best Amazon Prime Day Echo deals 2020 for Day Two: best smart home bundles

It’s been a busy few months for the Alexa-powered Echo speakers.

First, an entirely new generation of Echo speakers was announced at Amazon’s launch event, featuring a radical new redesign.

Now the Echo speakers will be front and centre once again as part of the Prime Day deals, which are currently live and selling fast. We saw bundles selling out yesterday so you may want to move fast if you see a deal you like.

Prime Day officially started yesterday, 13th October, and today is the last day to grab these discounts. Amazon already launched early Amazon Prime Day deals on its Echo devices, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show 8 and Echo Buds, and many of these will still be available until 11:59PM tonight. Further down you’ll also see a guide to the various Echo models available.

Don’t miss the Echo smart home bundles, combining Echo devices with smart bulbs and smart plugs.

Don’t forget to grab a Prime Membership – Prime Day 2020 is only available to those signed up.

What are the best Echo deals for Prime Day 2020?

A blanket 20 per cent off Amazon devices seemed quite likely, however, the early deals released a day before the official event surprised with discounts over 60 per cent in multiple instances.

Which Echo device should you buy?

If you’re wondering what to buy, there’s the inexpensive Echo Dot (often on offer). The smallest of the speakers, the Dot is for the smart home beginner, and it perhaps isn’t for the hardcore music fan. The Echo Dot with Clock is for those willing to pay a little more, and with the clock it’s a little more showy.

The Kids Edition is targeted at parents keen to have an assistant in the kids’ room but without all the features, while the normal Echo is for those music lovers who want a bit more quality sound at a good price. If you want to upscale that a bit, there’s the Echo Plus, but it’s not massively different to the Echo… The Echo Studio is the next up and is more for the bargain hunter who wants the best sound.

See all the Echo devices you can get your hands on right now below:

62 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation – was £49.99, now £18.99

The third-generation Echo Dot is a smart speaker which comes with Alexa built-in. The smart speaker allows you to stream music, ask for weather checks, schedule updates and more using just your voice. It works with other Alexa devices and comes in a choice of four fabrics colours.

It was £49.99, but the device is now reduced to just £18.99. That’s a saving of 62 per cent or £31 and one of the lowest prices ever seen on the Echo Dot.

Get the deal now

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug – was £74.98, now £28.99

The third-gen Echo Dot and Amazon smart plug bundle is seeing a huge 61 per cent reduction. The smart plug allows you to turn on and off or schedule items around your home to stop and start from your phone app. Use your voice to control your existing lights, coffee machines and other household appliances.

Buying this bundle would normally cost you £74.98 but the current discount means you can get both for just £28.99, saving 61 per cent or a total of £45.99. It’s in stock for now, but it’s a best seller so act fast. Other Dot bundles have now sold out.

Get the deal now

Up to £55 off Echo Bundles

It’s not just the Echo speakers themselves that are on offer – play your cards right and you could get a smart accessory on the cheap as well. With all sorts of combinations across the Echo range, there’s bound to be a bundle for everyone.

50 per cent off Echo Show 5 – was £79.99, now £39.99

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5-inch display screen and performs like a tablet in many ways. You can watch TV and films on the screen as well as video call friends and family. Use voice control to keep an eye on your calendar, check the weather or traffic, and more. The resting screen can be a chosen time face so it also can become a very high-tech bedside clock.

Available in white or black, the Echo Show 5 would normally set you back £79.99. With this Prime Day offer, you can buy the device for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 8 – was £119.99, now £59.99

The Echo Show 8 version features an eight-inch screen to offer a wider image during video calls or while watching movies. This model has all the same handy planning options of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more just using your voice.

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60. While this is available for the moment, you will now have a slightly longer date for delivery, as the device isn’t due back in stock until 22 October. The good news is that you can still purchase it for the sale price – so act fast!

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Echo Auto – was £49.99, now £29.99

Alexa isn’t just for inside the home. The Echo Auto device is specially designed to be able to recognise your voice over sounds like traffic and your car’s air conditioning. That means you can listen to music and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic information and more.

The Echo Auto is usually priced at £49.99 but, since the Amazon Prime Day early access sale, you can buy it now for £29.99. With this brilliant offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

26 per cent off Echo Studio – was £189.99, now £139.99

Great for music lovers, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically gauge the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback to best suit the space. There are five internal speakers and you can control everything with your voice using Alexa.

The Echo Studio is one of the premium Amazon devices and would normally set you back £189.99. In the current sale, you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

Get the deal now

44 per cent off Echo Flex – was £24.99, now £13.99

This useful Amazon product allows you to make more areas of your home compatible with your smart devices. The flexible device means you can control any connected or compatible devices, whether that means controlling your thermostat and locking doors or playing music and checking the weather.

Usually £24.99, the Echo Flex price has been cut in half so you can pick one up for £13.99 while the price lasts, saving you £11.

Get the deal now

33 per cent off Echo Buds – was £111.99, now £79.99

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound, with noise reduction technology by Bose and multiple size choices of ear tips for the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. The Echo Buds are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are perfect for workouts.

£111.99 is the usual price tag, but they’re currently available for £79.99, saving you £40 per pair.

Get the deal now

£60 off Philips Hue Starter Kit – was £149.99, now £89.99

Yes, this isn’t technically an Echo product – but this Alexa compatible accessory is too good a deal to pass up. If you’re buying an Echo this Prime Day this is Philips Hue deal the perfect addition to start your conversion to a smart home, with three coloured lights that can be voice-controlled, can by synced to movies and music and boasts 16million colour choices.

Get the deal now

What else is on offer this Prime Day?

While Alexa-powered devices are one of Amazon’s biggest product ranges, they are far from the only items seeing great discounts. Amazon’s services are also seeing some great offers – including Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video Channels, and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Tech is an area that always sees great deals – and Prime Day is no different. This year you can get 30 per cent off Bose and Sony headphones, some great Nintendo Switch bundles, as well as 10 per cent off the Apple iPad Air.

If it is smart home tech you are after, we suggest checking out this Roku smart TV stick deal and our pick of the best Amazon device deals.

Remember only Prime Members can access the deals – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What types of Echo are there?

There’s now an entire smorgasbord of Alexa compatible devices out there including everything from doorbells to plugs, but we’ll keep things simple with the classic smart speaker models. While there are some differences in design and speaker qualities, all models have the full Alexa functionality:

Echo Dot 3rd Generation

Amazon

While it is soon to be replaced, the Echo Dot still packs plenty of punch into its little frame. The third-generation Echo Dot comes with a new fabric design, improved speaker, and full voice control for music playback, daily tasks, and making calls. Oh, and it’s recently had a discount:

Echo Dot 4th Generation

Amazon

Only recently announced, the Echo Dot fourth-gen comes with a snazzy new redesign and new front-firing speaker, and can also come with an LED clock. This new Echo Dot isn’t actually released until 5th November – but there may be some pre-order deals.

Echo

Amazon

The Echo has a new look – and a new sound that includes Dolby audio through a 3.0” woofer and dual 0.8″ tweeters. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub, allowing you to set up and manage dozens of compatible devices.

Echo Studio

For those audio obsessives out there, the Echo Studio takes Alexa and places the virtual assistant into Amazon’s biggest and best Echo yet. Sporting not one, not two, but five speakers, as well as the ability to play 3D audio and automatically adapt to the acoustics in any room, the Echo Studio really earns the name smart speaker.

If you’re undecided between Google Home and Echo, see our Google Home vs Alexa comparison guide.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.