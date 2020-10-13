Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure bundle goes on sale for Prime Day – but only for 2 hours

If you’re looking to switch up the sedentary affair that gaming can become and even get the family involved, the Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit Adventure bundle will get everyone off the sofa.

Between 7am-9am on the 13th October (Amazon Prime Day!) you will be able to get the Nintendo Switch in neon blue and red plus the Ring Fit Adventure bundle for £309.99 and make a 12 per cent saving on its previous price.

Yes, two hours. That’s how long you’ll have to take advantage of this Nintendo Switch bundle deal. But flash deals are part of the fun of Prime Day and across the event, you will be shopping with confidence that the prices will not be beaten on Amazon this year, even on Black Friday.

Remember, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of this bundle deal but that does include anyone with a 30-day free trial or Amazon Prime Student subscription.

What’s in the Nintendo Switch + Ring Fit bundle?

Thanks to the new Ring-Con and leg strap accessories included in this bundle, players become the in-game characters exploring its world and fighting enemies through the detection of real-life movements.

Different exercises are incorporated; running on the spot for exploring or squeezing the Ring-Con to turn strength into in-game power. There’s also a selection of workout routines and mini-games included if music is more your thing than battles.

All of this is possible thanks to the two detachable Joy-Cons of the Nintendo Switch which secure into both the Ring-Fit accessories to provide a flexible gaming experience.

Nintendo describes the Switch as a “home console” because of its three play modes; via the TV, tabletop and handheld, and this is one of its main differences to the Nintendo Switch Lite. Thanks to its versatility, the Switch gives you the option to play games on your own or to include other players.

For more Switch inspiration, you can read our list of the best Nintendo Switch games and to go with your new device, the best micro SD card for the Switch.

