Best Amazon Prime Day deals 2020: Echo, Fire Stick, Kindle and more

It’s official – after a delay from the usual July slot, Prime Day will slipping in before the Black Friday sales for some exclusive deals this October.

Advertisement

It also looks set to be a big one, with Amazon themselves launching several new products at their recent announcement event – hot on the heels of several other reveals such as the Apple Event and PS5 Showcase.

There’s going to be a bevy of new products to snap up this Prime Day – as well as huge savings on old favourites and services alike.

Don’t forget that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime subscribers – you can sign up for Prime – with a free 30 day free trial.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day only started a few years ago back in 2015, but has already become one of the biggest sales days of the year. Initially a means to boost sales during the summer months, Prime Day is a day of sales on the retail giant’s website – an Amazon-only Black Friday if you will.

The key difference is that only Amazon Prime members are able to access the deals – though that includes members using a 30 day free trial, as well as Amazon Prime Student subscribers.

The Prime Day deals were so popular that in 2019 the sales period was extended to two days for a full 48-hour deals extravaganza – an extension that will be returning this year.

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Best Prime deals 2019

As expected there were some great discounts on Amazon’s devices – but TVs and console deals were also on the menu:

PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 (-12 per cent) – Buy now

(-12 per cent) – Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – £39.99, £21.99 (-45 per cent) – Buy now

(-45 per cent) – FIFA 19 (PS4) – £37.99, £17.99 (-53 per cent) – Buy now

(-53 per cent) – Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) – £31.99, £26.99 (-16 per cent) – Buy now

Last year also saw deals on Amazon’s services, including 50 per cent off Prime Video Channels and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Prime Day has traditionally taken place in mid-July, but was pushed back several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite fears that the event had been cancelled, Prime Day has now been confirmed for 13th and 14th October 2020.

What should I buy on Prime Day?

Amazon usually has deals on everything and anything – including their popular Amazon Everyday Essentials range – but it is tech products that usually see the biggest discounts. Expect prominent deals on Amazon’s own devices in particular, as well as TVs, consoles and mobiles.

Apple Watch

Apple

The newly released Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE are yet to see a significant price decrease – though that could all change with Prime Day. Apple’s popular smartwatch links to your phone for calls, fitness tracking, and apps – with the Series 6 adding blood oxygen monitoring and elevation tracking.

Echo

The newly unveiled 4th generation Amazon Echo adds even more features to the best-selling smart speaker. As well as being able to play music, do your shopping and set calendar updates and alarms using your voice alone, this updated version boasts a new circular design, front-firing speakers, and a built-in smart home hub.

These new Echo speakers won’t be released until a few weeks after Black Friday, so any discounts will be on the pre-order – though there will likely be some truly great 3rd generation Amazon Echo deals as well as savings on Echo accessories.

Echo Show

No more talking to a faceless speaker – the Echo Show takes all the hands-free functionality of Alexa and adds a screen, so you can video call, stream film and TV, and browse photos with your voice alone. The recently announced Echo 10 may see a pre-order deal over the sales extravaganza, though the older generation Echo Show deals will likely be even better – including the well-received Echo Show 8.

Fire Tablet

Amazon’s answer to the iPad, the Fire Tablet range packs a lot of power for an affordable price. Available in seven, eight, and 10 inch screen sizes, the Fire HD tablets come with built-in Alexa, HD screens, and up to 12 hours of battery life. Each model also has a corresponding Kids Edition – which comes with a free year of Amazon Kids+, for all the books, games, and videos a youngster could need. Expect Prime Day Fire Tablet deals on the entire range – including the newly released Fire HD 8 Plus.

Fire TV Stick

Make any TV smart with Amazon’s clever little streaming stick, which allows you to watch Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and more on your TV screen as well as download a variety of apps and channels. There are plenty of variants available now – from the recently announced Fire TV Stick Lite for those after a budget option all the way up to the powerful and completely voice-controlled Fire TV Cube, expect Fire TV deals on whatever model you’re after.

FIFA

With FIFA 21 now released, it may see its first sale price this Prime Day. Alternatively, FIFA often appears in great bundle packages with consoles such as the PS4, and the older games drop in price drastically following a new release.

iPhone 11

Fone House

The iPhone 12 release date is tantalisingly close – which means the iPhone 11 is due for a price drop. If you want to buy one upfront, then Prime Day may well be a great time for an iPhone 11 deal.

Kindle

Amazon’s first device success story, the Kindle has evolved somewhat since it was first released all the way back in 2007. As well as a bonus kids edition, there are now three models of Kindle available, which boast features such as 4G connectivity, adjustable front lights, and a completely waterproof design. Most importantly, however, all Kindle models allow you to download and read thousands of books – and there will likely be Kindle Prime Day deals on all three.

Expect deals on Amazon’s Kindle-compatible services also, namely Kindle Unlimited and Audible.

Nintendo Switch

Despite Nintendo not having a new console offering this year, the Switch has remained consistently popular, going in and out of stock since lockdown. A little game called Animal Crossing may have had something to do with it – and we fully expect Amazon to offer great bundle, console, and game deals on the Nintendo Switch this year. Last year saw 10 per cent off the Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – a similar deal may well return this year.

PS4

The PS5 is on the horizon – but if you’re happy to wait or couldn’t snag a pre-order, the PS4 will now be going at some rock-bottom prices. Last year saw the 500GB edition go for £219.99 with FIFA 2019 – we’d expect even better PS4 deals this year.

PSVR

Playstation’s own VR system is slowly gaining popularity, and with PS VR said to be compatible with the PS5 there’s every reason to invest in the tech now. It’s likely the headset itself will see the best deals, though there could be discounts on games and accessories too.

Are Prime Day deals real?

Yes – as mad and rushed as the flash sales may seem, the deals are agreed beforehand between brands and retailers and are completely real.

Amazon’s Lightning deals are of limited time only or until stocks last, so you’ll have to stay alert or risk missing out on some of the very best offers.

If you’re after a specific item, however, it is worth knowing the pre-sale price beforehand so you know just how good the deal really is.

Tips for Prime Day 2020

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll be continually updating our dedicated Prime Day deals pages in the lead up to and on the big day(s) – check back over the next week.

2. Sign up to Prime

Remember to get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get several other Prime benefits including free next-day delivery, Prime Video, and more. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Download the Amazon app

Last year deals were revealed up to a week early on the Amazon app so it’s well worth a download for a sneak peak at discounts, with an option to set an alert for when they go live too. The app is also great for building a wishlist – so you can decide what products you were like in advance, and can see how much the price has dropped.

4. Get the deals when they’re hot

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. It’s therefore worth checking regularly for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether it was bought at full price or not.

If it’s not faulty, it can get a bit more complicated – but you do have the statutory right to cancel orders within 14 days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.