Best Amazon Prime Day Fire TV deals 2020: Fire TV Sticks

Some great Amazon device deals are on the way as Prime Day is almost here.

After being delayed from its usual July slot due to the coronavirus pandemic, the site’s popular sales day(s) has now been confirmed for 13th and 14th October 2020 – a good six weeks before Black Friday.

Pretty much confirmed also are some great Amazon device deals, including the perfect partner to Prime Video: Fire TV sticks.

Fire TV sticks essentially turn your screen into a smart TV, allowing you to access Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more – all for some bargain prices.

So get that Prime membership sorted – Fire Sticks will be your gateway to some truly great TV coming this year and beyond.

You’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to access Prime Day deals – you can sign up to Amazon Prime for a 30-day free trial.

What Fire TV deals were available on Prime Day 2019?

Last year saw 20 per cent off Amazon devices, though a few products saw even better deals – the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was half price at just £24.99.

What Fire TV deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

Amazon devices will surely see great discounts – 20 per cent off the entire range again seems likely. However, Amazon recently announced the Fire TV Stick Lite as well as a new standard Fire TV Stick – so older models may see even more of a discount than usual.

Last year Amazon also offered several Amazon Prime Video channels half price, which would make the perfect companion to a new Fire Stick. Channels included in the offer were Starzplay, Discovery, HPlay, MGM, Shudder, and Sundance.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

With two days of offers, there will be an awful lot of deals to fit in.

Amazon’s own devices will surely be the centre of attention once again with a healthy discount across the range – including Kindles and Echo Speakers especially, with the older models seeing a reduction in price due to the announcement of the 4th Gen Amazon Echo range. Amazon’s services will also likely see savings – last year saw four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

However, there’ll also be plenty of non-Amazon tech deals going – with the iPhone 12, PS5 and Xbox Series X upcoming, the older iPhone 11 and PS4 will see some rock-bottom prices.

Amazon is also offering £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on a small business on their site – look out for a special icon on eligible products.

We also recommend downloading the Amazon app – last year deals were revealed up to a week in advance exclusively on the app.

Early deals will spring up throughout early October – keep an eye on their Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

Remember you’ll need a Prime Membership to participate – sign up to a 30 day Amazon Prime free trial.

What types of Fire TV Stick are there?

Now some new releases have muddied the water a bit – but there are now four Fire TV stick variants: the Fire TV Stick Lite, the Fire TV Stick, and the Fire TV Stick 4K, and the premium Fire TV Cube. All three give you access to thousands of channels including streaming and catch-up services, music streaming services, live TV, and an Alexa-powered voice remote.

You can see a full list of deals in our cheapest Fire Sticks guide.

Fire TV Stick Lite

Amazon

The affordable option, the Fire TV Stick Lite still allows you to stream from all the major streaming services in full HD with HDR support. The only thing really missing from this variant is TV controls (such as power/volume) on the Alexa voice remote – so if that’s not a dealbreaker, this option could save you a pretty penny.

Fire TV Stick (2020)

This latest iteration of the popular streaming stick is 50 per cent more powerful than the previous generation Fire TV Stick while using 50 per cent less power. It also adds convenient TV controls to save you fumbling for the right remote, and has Dolby Atmos support for audio obsessives.

Fire TV Stick 4K

For those with a 4K Ultra HD TV, this powerful streaming stick adds all the features of the standard Fire Stick with support for UHD playback and Dolby Vision. Good thing Prime Video includes 4K for no extra cost!

Fire TV Cube

For the ultimate in media streaming, they don’t come much faster than the Fire TV Cube. With a powerful hexa-core processor, the clever box can stream in 4K HDR with ease, with 16GB of memory to download all the apps and channels you’d like. It’s also completely hands-free thanks to Alexa, and can also be used to control your compatible TV, soundbar, and smart lights with nothing but your voice alone.

Excited about Amazon Prime Day? Then make sure to keep an eye on Amazon’s Black Friday deals, too.