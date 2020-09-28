New iPhone 12 release date, specs, price, leaks and latest rumours

Despite fierce competition from smartphone manufacturing giants across the globe, the Apple iPhone remains one of the most sought-after premium pieces of consumer technology in the world.

Advertisement

Rumours of updates and new models often fuel excitement in the tech community and amongst consumers eager to see what the Californian company has come up with next.

While the world held its breath ahead of this year’s Apple event, the iPhone 12 was not revealed and it seems we’ll have to wait a little longer to know all of the specs for sure. Even so, we still know a fair bit about the newest addition to the iPhone range thanks to constant leaks and rumours in the tech world.

We break down all of latest news and rumours for the iPhone 12, which is expected to be the next major phone release from Apple following their Time Flies 2020 event.

We’ll keep updating as new information comes to light, bringing all the latest speculation around the new product spec, iPhone 12 UK price predictions, potential release date and more.

If you just can’t wait to get your new tech fix, you may be in luck as it seems as though Amazon may be releasing new Alexa devices like the next Amazon Echo at their (sadly media-only invite) Amazon launch event 2020 – so watch this space.

When is the iPhone 12 release date?

It was originally thought that the iPhone 12 would be released in September 2020, however, the launch appears to have been delayed due to the global lockdown.

It was assumed that the iPhone 12 might have been revealed at the Apple Event 2020, which was live-streamed on 15th September. Instead, as the event title ‘Time Flies’ suggested, the focus was on the new smart watches, with the Apple Watch 6 release and the Apple Watch SE. The event also featured the iPad 8 release, which is available now, and the iPad Air 4, which will be available from October.

EE’s boss said on 22nd September that the iPhone 12 was “just days away” so perhaps we don’t have so long to wait now. In Apple financial report in July CFO Luca Maestri also said the iPhone 12 would be out a few weeks later than usual, so that may suggest October, though some argue it could be even later. Leaker Jon Prosser has guessed 12th October. He also said that a theory is Apple is splitting the launch into the two 6.1inches together then the other sizes later to allow for the demand issues.

Again, we’ll wait and see though perhaps October is a safe bet – then a November shipping date.

Can you pre-order iPhone 12?

Not yet! When the iPhone 12 is launched pre-order dates should be announced. We’ll keep you posted.

What will the new iPhones be called?

Apple will most likely reveal four new iPhones this season. Pro models in two sizes and the non-Pro models in two sizes, but their names are still up for grabs. We’d expect the following based on industry expert guesses and rumours:

iPhone 12 5.4in

iPhone 12 Max 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7in

However, a famous respected leaker said recently that Apple will use the mini in the new range. So the names would be:

iPhone 12 mini 5.4in

iPhone 12 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro 6.1in

iPhone 12 Pro Max 6.7in

We’ll just have to wait and see!

What is the iPhone 12 UK price?

Pricing information is never announced for devices until much closer to sale, but if the iPhone 11 is anything to go by, the iPhone 12 will probably start from about $700 and around £700. However, some leaks have suggested that the iPhone 12 price could start as low as $549.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were significantly more expensive, so if the iPhone 12 has several higher spec variants, it seems likely that some models will retail over $1,000 or £1,000 each.

There are other rumours circulating around the iPhone 12 UK price that suggest the new model could follow the iPhone 11 prices which started at £729 up to over £1,000 depending on the spec.

iPhone 12 design

There has been plenty of rumours and leaks when it comes to the iPhone 12 design, but most contradict each other. We can all agree there’s no foldable phone for now. There was this video, however, with the 3D printed version of a CAD schematic that ‘leaked.

If this is right we can expect, bezels 0.9mm or thinner than the 11 Pro Max, larger screen 6.7in, thinner chassis at 7.4mm and a smaller notch.

The notch we hear you say!

Will iPhone 12 have a notch?

Ah, the notch. It’s been expected for awhile that we could see the notch gone forever. The notch is there for the sensors, Face ID etc so the loss of it could cause some issues. Apple could always adapt a punch hole design, but for now it seems we’ll still see a notch, but a smaller version.

However, Jon Prosser claims to have seen evidence that the notch will stay as-is.

iPhone 12 colours

Because the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max is available in silver, gold, Space Grey and Midnight Green we are also expecting the iPhone 12 to be sold in a similar array of colours.

However, Apple does have a tendency to ditch the least popular colours so there may be some variation in the iPhone 12 colours. For example, when the iPhone XR was released in 2018, there were blue and coral colourways that the later iPhone 11 was not sold in. These colours were replaced with a more pastel palette of purple and green.

Rumour has it a new dark blue or navy colour could be added to the list.

iPhone 12 specs

As with all major tech launches, especially with Apple, there is a huge amount of secrecy around the new product. Much of the current chat around the iPhone 12 is a combination of predictions based on the previous upgrades and now the rumours surrounding a series of leaks, which we delve into below.

iPhone 12 storage

iPhones have always come with various levels of storage. The iPhone 11 series offered the choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB to consumers, but as we consume more and more data, save more pictures, videos and apps to our phones – could the iPhone 12 be about to up that storage?

The standard iPhone 12 model will reportedly offer either 128GB or 256GB of storage, as with the model before. However, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have an additional storage option of up to a whopping 512GB. The price for this option is thought to come in at well beyond the £1000 price mark.

iPhone 12 camera

The iPhone 11 has two cameras on the standard model – and three cameras on the Pro version, making it one of the best for photography and video in a smartphone. Latest rumours surrounding the iPhone 12 suggest it will feature a four-lens camera (madness!) with the LiDAR sensor that was seen on the iPad Pro (best for augmented reality). This sensor should improve autofocus and subject detection within videos and night mode.

Whatever happens, we’d expect 12Mp rear facing cameras to continue the brilliant photo and video experience.

The fourth camera lens on the iPhone 12 would neatly complete the square space already on the earlier model. In this case, it is suggested that the flash would sit in the centre between the four lenses.

iPhone 12 processor

It’s likely the new model will have the A14 Bionic processor, which was celebrated at the Apple Event 2020 for being the most powerful yet. According to Apple, the processor should be able to deliver maximum performance at the same time as offering maximum energy efficiency.

iPhone 12 screen size

There are rumours that iPhone 12 may offer different screen sizes to the previous model.

Some reports have speculated that Apple is preparing to release a smaller screen version of the 12 series as well as 6.7 inch Max version of the 12 series, which would be smaller and larger respectively than the smallest and largest versions of the iPhone 11.

According to various rumours it appears that the iPhone 12 will indeed feature a OLED Super Retina Display while the iPhone 12 Pro will feature the same size 6.1 inch screen. It is supposedly the iPhone 12 Pro Max which will then boast the expansive 6.7 inch display.

The most recent leaks and rumours have suggested four models of iPhone; the standard iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There could be, reportedly, three screensizes across the four devices:

iPhone 12 mini – 5.4-inch

iPhone 12 (standard) – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro – 6.1-inch

iPhone 12 Pro Max – 6.7-inch

Whether or not these are the exact models and dimensions for sure will only be revealed once Apple announce the official specs.

The “notch” at the top of the screen (where the front camera sits) has been the subject of much debate, as many wonder whether it will be different for the iPhone 12.

A video from Front Page Tech claims to show a ‘hands-on’ with a model of the new iPhone Pro Max, in which the phone appears to have an identical notch to its predecessor. It is a Product Validation Testing version of the phone, which is created in the latter stages of the process and is often very similar – if not identical – to the final released product.

These rough, but gives you an idea of what Apple could be going for with a 5.4” device — something in between an iPhone 8 and an SE, but with a much larger screen. I would guess they would scale down the UI of the XS, even if screen would be narrower than that of an 8. pic.twitter.com/EFR88i1hEb — Max Rudberg (@maxrudberg) June 24, 2019

iPhone 12 connectivity

It seems likely that the days of Apple’s lightning port are numbered as the tech giant is under pressure to go with standardised formats with the industry – especially after the EU began pushing for a common charging cable.

One school of thought is that Apple may add the USB-C port to some new devices going forward, and that could mean the iPhone 12. However, others argue that Apple are likely to resist making any changes in the very near future and maybe looking to move to completely wireless connectivity and charging as soon as possible in devices of the future.

At this point, it is hard to know whether any of these factors will play into the design of the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 5G capability

5G is big news across the world as countries begin to roll out the infrastructure for a super-fast mobile network allowing a much more complex and connected internet of things. It feels inevitable that at some point Apple will join the 5G party and make a new iPhone ready for this data network.

In recent interviews, Apple boss Tim Cook has sidestepped the issue of 5G admitting that the company is still in the “early innings” of rolling out the technology globally for its mobile devices.

However, it has now become widely accepted that the new iPhone 12 will support 5G. Earlier this year, a leak suggested that the SIM tray had been moved to the left – allegedly to create a space for 5G antennas.

Of course, this is all unconfirmed for the time being, but it is highly likely that at least one variation of the iPhone 12 will support 5G.

iPhone 12 cases

It seems as though the cases you will be buying to protect your iPhone 12 from the dreaded moment that you let it slip out of your hand, normally onto a concrete floor, have been revealed before the phone itself. Totallee, the company known for making the official cases for the iPhone have already revealed what they will look like and while it may seem strange to see them early, we have had a rough idea of what the new phone will look like for some time now.

They have shown that they will come in three sizes, 5.4, 6.1 and 6.7, and are harkening back to 2010 and the design style of the iPhone 4. They are still the thin cases that we know and love and there will be several colours available to purchase- as well as a transparent style that we certainly have our eyes on.

Will Apple get rid of Lightning?

This keeps cropping up, but will it finally happen? The Lightning port with USB-C has already gone on the iPad Pro models back – since 2018 – but it was a specific case. Perhaps it will stay for now, but expect it to be gone in the future.

Latest iPhone 11 deals

Can’t wait for the iPhone 12? We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 11 deals in a full list. Here’s a snippet of what’s on offer this month from the 64GB models:

iPhone 11 64GB, £41 per month (£0 upfront)

The 64GB device at no upfront cost and a charge of £41 per month, with which you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on Three. A one-year Apple TV+ subscription is also included.

Get the deal

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £59 per month (£0 upfront)

For £59 a month (but no upfront cost), this EE contract offers unlimited data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts. Claim three months free BT Sport and six months free Apple Music, too.

Get the deal

iPhone Pro 11 Max 64GB, £60 per month (£0 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro, you are usually looking at a much higher monthly cost (24 month contract) – not with this deal. For £60 a month, you’ll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts and a decent chunk (15GB) of data.

Advertisement

Get the deal