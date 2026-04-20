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NOW TV vs Sky: Which UK streaming service should you get?
If you're after high-quality American TV shows and the latest movies, then you're in the right place. But who wins out between Sky and NOW TV?
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Published: Monday, 20 April 2026 at 12:45 pm
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