When it comes to the wide world of TV and streaming, Sky is a major player.

Ad

The media company has been a household name since the 1990s, thanks to its wide offering of products and services, which now include Sky TV, Sky Glass and Sky Live.

In addition to all of these, Sky officially owns NOW (formerly known as NOW TV), first launched in 2012, as well as Sky Stream, which was set up in 2022.

At first glance, it may seem like there's some overlap between the two. Both services are owned and operated by Sky, this may run the risk that they can compete against each other. However, both services are aimed at different audiences who have different needs.

We've compared the two services in terms of price, free trials and their content offerings to help you along the way. We've made sure to give our verdict, as well as answering some FAQs right at the end. Happy watching!

For more streaming service comparisons, check out our guide to Crunchyroll vs Netflix for anime fans.

Jump to:

NOW TV vs Sky: price

When it comes to looking for a new streaming service during today's cost of living crisis, price is one of the most important factors to take into consideration.

Both NOW TV and Sky will range in price depending on the bundles and add-ons you choose. Additionally, both services are currently offering some hefty savings on their bundles.

We've put together a list of prices on different bundles at NOW TV and Sky. The best way to see what would be the best value for you is to consider which package takes your viewing needs and favourite genres into account and directly compare the prices. All prices listed below are on a monthly basis.

Here is a full list of prices currently available at NOW TV:

Entertainment: £7.99 £2.99 a month (save £3 or 62%)

Entertainment + HBO Max: £9.99 £6.99 (save £3 or 30%)

Sports saver: £31.99 £27.99 (save £4 or 10%)

Sports + Entertainment + Boost: £45.98 £31.99 (save £13.99 or 30%)

Sports Flexible: £31.99

Cinema: £9.99 £6.99 (save £3 or 30%)

Cinema + Entertainment + Boost: £23.98 £6.98 (save £17 or 70%)

Cinema + Entertainment + HBO Max: £19.98 £13.98 (save £6 or 30%)

Entertainment + Cinema + Sports + Boost: £55.97 £35.99 (save £19.98 or 25%)

Hayu: £5.99

Explore more bundles at NOW TV

The full variety of Sky packages are too numerous to list here, so here's a selection of the most popular packages, as well as some add-ons:

Sky Essential TV (Sky TV, Netflix, discovery+): £15

Sky Ultimate TV (Sky TV, Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu): £24

Essential TV, Sky Kids, Sky Cinema: £31

Ultimate TV, Sky Cinema: £34

Sky Essential TV, Sky Sports: £35

Essential TV, Sky Sports, TNT Sports: £63

Add Sky Sports: from £35 £20 (save £15 or 43%)

Add Sky Cinema: from £17 £10 (save £7 or 41%)

Explore more packages at Sky

With Sky, you can also combine your TV packages with broadband, allowing you to save on these services if you bundle up. Here are some examples of the bundles available:

Essential TV & 300Mbps Full Fibre Broadband: £35

Sky Ultimate TV & Full Fibre 300: £41

Essential TV & 900Mbps Full Fibre Gigafast Broadband: £45

Ultimate TV & 900Mbps Full Fibre Gigafast Broadband: £51

Explore more packages at Sky

NOW TV vs Sky: content

Ania Magliano and Paddy Young on SNL UK. Sky UK

There are plenty of factors that come into consideration when choosing your new streaming service. One of the major ones has to be the content and channels you'll have access to.

Sky Stream is the clear leader in this area, with access to over 300 satellite channels, 100 premium channels like FOX and Sky Atlantic, and the option of adding on packages including Sky Cinema and Sky Sports.

Access to third-party streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus is also included, giving you access to even more content.

With NOW, customers can choose the standard Entertainment pass or a combination of the Cinema, Sports and Hayu membership on a monthly basis, depending on your interests. If you decide to go for all passes, you'll get access to around 45 channels.

As with Sky Stream, you can also access third-party streaming like Netflix and Disney Plus, as well as entertainment channels like Sky Showcase and Sky Atlantic.

It's worth bearing in mind that NOW also grants you access to boxsets and catch-up TV with your membership, whereas with Sky Stream, you'll need to pay for the Box-Set upgrade in order to access this.

Sky vs NOW TV: free trial

If you're not completely sure about committing to a service, trying it out with a free trial can be a great way to help you make up your mind.

The Radio Times Technology team couldn't find any current information on Sky's website regarding free trials, so we'd say it's safe to assume that they don't currently offer one.

When it comes to NOW TV, whether or not you have a free trial will depend on the package you choose. NOW TV currently offers a seven-day free trial for Hayu, the reality TV platform, and a one-month free trial of Boost or Ultra Boost, improving audio and visual quality.

Other NOW TV memberships do not appear to currently offer a free trial.

NOW TV vs Sky: verdict

There is no straightforward answer about whether Sky or NOW TV is better, as your decision will be heavily influenced by which factors are most important to you.

If it's a wide range of channels and personalisation you're after, then Sky is the one for you. Plus, Sky's new Ultimate TV package means you'll also get Netflix and Disney Plus, a huge advantage in our era of multiple streaming services.

If affordability and flexibility (i.e. paying for monthly passes) is more important to you, then NOW is the better option. If you're a TV fanatic, you can currently get access to plenty of the most popular TV from just £2.99.

FAQs

Can you get NOW TV on Sky?

Sky Stream vs NOW. PonyWang/ Getty Images

You cannot watch NOW TV on Sky, as it is a separate service to Sky. NOW TV offers a way to watch Sky channels and on-demand content on a month by month basis.

However, there is a significant content overlap between the two services. For example, popular new series like SNL UK and Euphoria season three are available on both services.

What Sky channels are on NOW TV?

The Sky channels you get access to on NOW TV will depend on which membership you opt for.

NOW TV boasts all 12 Sky Sports TV channels, 11 Sky Cinema channels and a mix of additional channels including Comedy Central, MTV, Sky Max, Sky Kids and BSL Zone.

Please note that you cannot access Freeview channels on NOW TV.

How much is Sky Sports on NOW TV?

There are a number of options when it comes to watching Sky Sports on NOW TV.

The Sports Saver membership allows you to save when you get a longer membership, taking the price down to £27.99 a month. The Sports Flexible membership is £31.99 a month.

Both of these memberships include the following benefits:

Top live events across all of Sky Sports

Enjoy even more with Sky Sports+

You can also combine the sports tier with other memberships, which will increase the cost.

Ad

For more of the best deals on streaming services, here are the best Sky Sports deals, the best Netflix deals and the best Disney Plus deals.