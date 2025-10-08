The membership currently has three tiers available which have been rebranded to Game Pass Essential, Premium and Ultimate.

Costs for these now start at £10 a month, £14.99 a month and £22.99 a month, with a variety of perks included from unlimited cloud gaming to new day-one game releases.

You can find out all the details in our Xbox Game Pass explainer, but for now we're thinking about how to save money on your subscription, here's what you need to know.

How to save on the Xbox Game Pass in the UK

Xbox. Xbox

Buy annual or multiple month subscriptions

The best thing to do when buying an Xbox Game Pass subscription is to buy in bulk. UK retailers like Loaded (formerly CD Keys), Argos and Currys offer three and 12-month membership subscriptions which save you money overall.

At the time of writing, the cost of these subscriptions are still in the old pricing (£14.99 for Ultimate etc), so you may be able to snag a cheaper membership if you act fast and buy for the whole year. Right now, the cheapest cost for the Ultimate is 12 months for £124.99 and three months for £32.99 at Loaded – that equates to just over £10 a month.

Get it as a Mobile Network add-on

Another way to save is to add your Xbox to an existing subscription like your monthly phone SIM. UK networks like EE, O2 and Vodafone all include the Xbox Game Pass as a monthly add-on with plans starting from £17 a month.

This is a great way of getting your Xbox Game Pass for less and wrapping all your payments into one bill.

Where should I buy the Xbox Game Pass in the UK?

The Xbox Game Pass bulk subscriptions are available at a range of UK retailers:

As well as mobile networks:

