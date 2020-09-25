Best Amazon Echo deals ahead of Black Friday 2020

While smart home devices have become commonplace in the last few years, the Amazon Echo smart speaker was one of the first of its kind to reach the mass market.

Advertisement

With the help of Amazon’s AI voice assistant Alexa, owners of Amazon Echo devices can get up-to-date weather and traffic notifications, play music and even control other smart technology in their house such as thermostats and lights.

There are also various Amazon Echo products available depending on the user’s needs. While the standard Amazon Echo offers Dolby-powered audio, those with limited space may prefer the smaller Amazon Echo Dot. Alternatively, the Amazon Echo Show is ideal for those who are more visual or fancy watching their favourite TV show while they cook.

If that wasn’t enough, Amazon has just launched a new redesigned Echo range including a 4th Gen Echo, an Echo Dot and an Echo Dot with Clock. With the new addition of the Echo Show 10, all your Alexa-related needs you should be satisfied.

All four Alexa devices are available to pre-order now, with the Echo and Echo Dot the first to ship out on 22nd October.

But, if you’re not sold on these new devices, there are already some great offers on the older Amazon Echo devices. And, with Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events taking place later this year, it is likely smart home products like these will reduce even further in price.

If you are looking to take advantage of these Amazon Echo deals, make sure your smart home products are compatible with the help of our guide to Alexa compatible devices.

Where to buy the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot

The extensive Amazon Echo range is available at a number of retailers including Amazon, Currys PC World and Argos.

However, the newly-launched 4th Gen Echo and Echo Dot are currently only on pre-order at Amazon, but will soon be sold at Argos, Currys PC World, very.co.uk, littlewood.com, and Tesco.

With a new spherical design and fabric finish, the new Echo (4th Gen) has a bright LED light ring at the base that reflects off of surfaces for added visibility.

The sound has also been improved thanks to a 3.0-inch woofer, dual-firing tweeters, and Dolby processing.

The Echo Dot has the same fabric finish but is smaller with a 1.6-inch front-firing speaker.

Available in three colours (Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue), both the Echo and Echo Dot will be released on 22nd October. The Echo Dot with Clock has a later release date of 5th November.

Best Echo and Echo Dot deals

With the unveiling of the new 4th Generation Echo range, we are anticipating some pretty good deals on the older Alexa devices including the Echo and Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

We’ve uncovered the latest Amazon Echo deals below so that you can get the Alexa device that is right for you at the best price possible.

Best price for Amazon Echo

The Amazon Echo is one of the retailer’s best-selling devices. Offering voice assistant Alexa, the 3rd Gen Echo has the ability to help you schedule meetings, write shopping lists, make hands-free calls along with day-to-day tasks like checking the weather or traffic.

Powered by Dolby, the Amazon Echo offers 360° audio and adjustable equaliser settings so that you can fine tune your listening experience to suit you. If you have more than one Amazon Echo device, you can also connect them to play through the house or use it like an intercom to talk to family members in other rooms.

Deals:

Best price for Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon

Smaller than the standard Amazon Echo, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) has become the brand’s most popular smart speaker.

It has a lot of the same functions as the larger device including voice controls thanks to Alexa, 360° omni-directional microphones for hands-free calls, along with playing music. However, this newer model (3rd Gen) has been found to have significantly better quality and louder sound than the previous Echo Dot models.

Deals:

Best price for Amazon Echo Show

With a 10 inch HD touch screen, the Echo Show can be used to make video calls, watch YouTube videos while you cook and can double-up as a digital photo frame when not in use.

Compatible smart devices such as security cameras or front door cameras can also be voice-controlled or managed on the Echo Show’s screen.

Deals:

Advertisement

For other Amazon deals, check out our Fire Stick and Kindle deals pages.