Will the Xbox Series X be on sale on Black Friday? Series X price and deals

This year more than ever, Black Friday is a great time to get a snag a cheap console.

Not only do we expect the usual great deals on current consoles, games, and accessories, but we have a whole new generation of gaming to look forward to – namely the Xbox Series X and PS5.

We know there will be some great deals for the PS4 and Xbox One – but will their next-generation counterparts get the Black Friday treatment?

When will the Xbox Series X launch?

The release window was previously only specified to be holiday 2020, with a November release rumoured for some time. But we now know that the Xbox Series X will launch on November 10th 2020.

How much will Xbox Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X console will cost £449 here in the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been announced. There will also be a more affordable alternative version of the new console which will be called the Xbox Series S. This console will retail at the lower price point of £249/$299.

Will the Xbox Series X be on offer on Black Friday?

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to release their console ahead of the sales – and would surely want to take advantage of the opportunity to claw back customers and start selling games to them.

However, this being a brand new release, don’t expect too drastic a discount – especially if stock is limited after disruption from COVID-19 – with the greatest deals likely to be found on the Xbox Series X games themselves. We have already seen the consoles vanish quickly from shopping websites as demand has been so huge and if the latest generation do end up in a sale- we imagine it would the Series S rather than the X.

There is a good chance, however, that we will see some great bundles being sold, allowing you to get heavily discounted or even free accessories and games with your new console – including upcoming games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

It would also be a chance to get a dirt-cheap Xbox One as retailers attempt to shift older stock – last year the Xbox One S went for as low as £99 on eBay which is one hell of a saving.

