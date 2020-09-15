Since the Amazon Echo’s initial launch in 2015, the Alexa-powered speaker has become one of the most popular on the market, spawning a whole range of smart speakers and displays.

There are now numerous smart home devices you can buy from the retailer including the third generation Amazon Echo, and pricier products like the Echo Studio and Amazon Echo Show 8.

But, is there a new Amazon Echo on its way? Amazon is yet to confirm anything but with the whole range being so in-demand we expect a new Alexa device is in the works.

And while the latest generation of Amazon Echo was only released last year, we’ve seen the retailer cut prices across the Alexa devices in the last few months.

Plus, with Amazon Prime Day predicted to take place in October, is there a chance we could see a double-whammy of a new Alexa release combined with copious Amazon Echo deals?

Here are all the latest rumours about when and what we can expect from a new Amazon Echo release.

And, if you’re not sure which Alexa device is right for you, check out our reviews of the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Show 8 to help you decide.

When is the next Amazon Echo coming out?

The current Amazon Echo speaker is the third of its kind, having been released in November last year. This release had followed the pattern of a new generation Amazon Echo speaker being launched every two years since 2015.

However, there have been a couple of suggestions that a new Amazon Alexa device of some kind is on its way. For example, in recent months Amazon has sliced the prices of its own Alexa products, especially its Echo smart speaker range.

A number of the most popular Alexa products, including the Amazon Echo (3rd Gen) and Echo Dot with Clock have also been consistently out of stock during this time. Some may say this is a sign they may not be available for much longer.

Amazon typically reveals new products during September or October, so if there is a new Alexa device coming we may not have long to wait.

That being said, 2020 has hardly been a typical year so even if any Alexa product launches were in the pipeline they may have now been derailed by COVID 19. After all, it has already caused the retailer to postpone Amazon Prime Day, which is now expected to take place in October instead.

And, it is unclear yet whether Prime Day 2020 will be the same chaotic 48-hour shopping event we’ve come to love, or if it’ll be a little more subdued than previous years.

Some have said that the retailer may even use the event to launch a new product alongside their usual discounts but this is all speculation at this stage. Ultimately, until Amazon makes an official announcement, we can’t be certain we’ll see any new Alexa devices this side of the new year.

