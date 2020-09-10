Argos Black Friday deals 2020: Crazy Codes and what to expect in this year’s sale

It may seem far off but Black Friday 2020 is inching ever closer – and it’s never too early to get prepped for the biggest shopping day of the year.

Argos has firmly embraced the American tradition with some great deals in toys and tech over the last few years – and we firmly expect their leading mobile and video game console savings to return this year.

There’s no need to wait until the big day itself either for the bargains to begin either, with Argos expected to roll out a Crazy Codes toy sale all through November.

Best Argos deals from last year

Argos really pulled through with the tech deals last year – see below for a few of the best:

What to expect from Argos on Black Friday?

Argos has always had remarkable deals on game consoles – which may even mean some savings on the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, as well as rock-bottom prices for the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One. Even if the next-gen consoles don’t see Black Friday discounts, there will at least be bundles and deals with upcoming games such as Watch Dogs Legion, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Godfall.

Argos is also reliable for their mobile deals, particularly Android phones – last year saw savings on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Sony Xperia 10. With several new mobile releases slated for the end of 2020, we could see discounts on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition and the Sony Experia 5 II.

Expect bargains also for TVs, laptops, and headphones, as well as key Toy brands such as LEGO and Disney.

How to use your Nectar Points

Argos is owned by Sainsbury’s – which means you can use your hard-earned Nectar points to save even more money on the Black Friday bargains.

Every 500 points will count for £2.50 off your Argos purchase. To take advantage of this offer simply sign into your Argos account online and enter your Nectar card number, and you will be given the option to use your points at the checkout.

Will there be Crazy Codes like last year?

Argos are yet to confirm whether Crazy Codes will return this time around – but last year the promotion resulted in some of their best deals.

Every week Argos would reveal a new voucher code which would result in a discount on a selected toy brand – including children’s favourites such as LEGO, Play-Doh, Peppa Pig, and Frozen.

Last year the promotion lasted for 10 weeks right up until Christmas – we’ll update this page once we hear any news. Expect news in October.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery if you order before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 11pm.

Larger items requiring more than one person costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard, with the option to pay extra to choose a timeslot. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times.

In keeping with government guidelines, Argos has stated that orders will be delivered to your doorstep rather than in-person if possible.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.