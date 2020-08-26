Will the iPhone 12 be 5G?

This is the year that mobile manufacturers fully embraced 5G, with pretty much every major smartphone launched in 2020 supporting the data network.

However, despite usually being ahead of the curve with their must-have iPhone features, Apple has curiously been reluctant to implement the new technology.

So with the iPhone 12 release imminent, is this the year the tech giant finally gives in to the 5G hype?

Will the iPhone 12 support 5G?

The iPhone 12 hasn’t even been announced yet and nothing is confirmed – but yes, the iPhone 12 is widely considered to support 5G.

One reason why Apple was slow to support the new mobile network is that they needed a 5G modem manufacturer – which they now have in Qualcomm now that the two companies have settled their legal dispute.

A leak earlier this year suggested that the SIM tray had moved to the left-hand side on all four models, supposedly to make room for the 5G antennas – meaning all the iPhone 12 models will likely support 5G.

However, there are differing reports over whether all four iPhone 12 models will support the same form of 5G. There are two kinds of 5G networks – the faster mmWave and the slower sub-6GHz.

As mmWave isn’t widely available yet, YouTuber and analyst Jon Prosser has claimed that only the two pricier models will support that 5G network, with the two cheaper variants having to make use of the slower sub-6GHz.

However, it is worth pointing out than sub-6GHz is still much faster than conventional 4G, and has a wider range than mmWave. There is also rumoured to be a 4G only version of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max available for those wary of the new technology.

In short, yes the iPhone 12 will almost certainly support 5G – Apple would be trailing behind their competitors if they didn’t.

Should I wait for the iPhone 12?

However, you may want to wait a little longer before taking the plunge with a new iPhone. With the release of the iPhone 12 imminent, you may well wish to buy this newer, 5G model instead – or indeed get the older iPhone 11 for a much cheaper price.

