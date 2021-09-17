iPhone 13 UK pre-orders are now live – be the first to get one on launch day

If you are looking to buy one of the new iPhone 13 handsets unveiled during the Apple event this week, then we have good news: pre-orders are now live.

The showcase, watched by over 1.5 million people, unveiled a lot of tech, confirming the Apple Watch 7 release date and iPad Mini 6 release date alongside four phones: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Design changes were minimal – aside from a smaller notch and some new colours – but the phones come with a powerful A15 Bionic chipset, upgraded cameras, better battery life, much brighter displays and more expansive storage options.

While the new devices will all be available via Apple’s own website, retailers and phone providers – Sky Mobile, for example – will have stock and new contract deals or offers, so you don’t have to purchase the new iPhone 13 outright. The new iPhone series starts at £679 for the iPhone 13 mini, up to £1,049 for the 13 Pro Max.

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-ordering the new iPhone 13: where to buy the new handsets and when they will be available. Plus, scroll down for a full list of specs and a price comparison to help you decide. Still not sure what smartphone you should be buying? Read our in-depth iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 comparison.

In a hurry? Quick links for iPhone 13 pre-orders:

iPhone 13 pre-orders are now live

Apple iPhone 13 pre-orders are now live. They kicked off at 1pm on Friday, 17th September. Scroll down for the iPhone 13 offering from networks such as Sky Mobile, EE and Vodafone, so you can get your hands on a new handset on launch day.

iPhone 13 release date: when does the new iPhone 13 come out?

The Apple iPhone 13 will be released a week from today, on Friday, 24th September, in the UK. All models, including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, will share the same release date.

This follows Apple’s usual pattern of iPhone pre-orders taking place on the Friday after the event, with the device release taking place the following Friday. However, those waiting for the new Apple Watch Series 7 will have to wait a little bit longer, as no exact release date has been announced, although it should be this autumn.

Where to order the new iPhone 13

Several retailers in the UK now have dedicated sections on their website for the new iPhone 13 where you can pre-order.

Here are the networks with pre-order offers and availability on the new iPhone 13.

Sky Mobile | Pre-orders open now​

EE | Pre-orders open now

Vodafone | Pre-orders open now

O2 | Pre-orders open now

Three | Pre-orders open now

Affordable Mobiles | Pre-orders open now

iPhone 13 pricing: how much is the new iPhone 13?

Prices for the iPhone 13 start at £779 ($799). The smallest model, the iPhone 13 mini, is marginally cheaper at £679 ($699). These prices shouldn’t be too much of a surprise and match up with the iPhone 12 models released last October.

It is the same when it comes to the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro starts from £949 ($999), and the 13 Pro Max is the most expensive, priced from £1,049 ($1,099). In general, the prices go up based on the amount of storage, as you can see in our iPhone 13 comparison table below:

iPhone 13 specs at a glance

Four models (like the iPhone 12): iPhone 13, mini, Pro, Pro Max

Five colours for iPhone 13 and 13 mini: pink, blue, midnight (black), starlight (silver) and Product (RED)

Four colours for iPhone Pro and Pro Max: Sierra blue, gold, graphite and silver

Smaller notch for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 mini has a 5.4-inch screen

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have a 6.1-inch screen size

iPhone 13 Pro Max has a display size of 6.7 inches

Features new A15 bionic chip – fastest ever

All models are 5G

1TB storage available on iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models

iPhone 13 battery life should last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12

“Biggest camera advancement ever” in the Pro and Pro Max models

iPhone 13 comparison

iPhone 13 design and display

With an IP68 rating, all the new iPhone 13 models are water and dust resistant. This matches up with what we’ve come to expect from the iPhone 12, which also had the same protection. While the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have a new smaller notch, their screen sizes remain the same as on the iPhone 12 models.

The iPhone 13 mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina display, while the screen on the standard iPhone 13 is 6.1 inches. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come with display sizes of 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are in five colours: pink, blue, midnight (black), starlight (silver) and Product (RED). The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in a range of four new colours, including Sierra Blue, gold, graphite and silver.

iPhone 13 performance

The iPhone 13 features a new chip from Apple called the A15 Bionic. The tech giant claims that this is the fastest ever smartphone chip. All four models will be 5G phones, too, so they can handle super-fast internet speeds in areas with 5G coverage.

When it comes to storage, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations.

However, if you love to binge Netflix episodes or download podcasts, you may want to take advantage of the huge 1TB offered by the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 13 battery life

With any new release, one of the main demands from users is to improve the battery life. And, Apple has listened. According to Apple, the new iPhone 13 has a battery life that should last 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12, while the smaller iPhone 13 mini will last 1.5 hours longer than its previous counterpart.

This is extended even further when you get to the iPhone 13 Pro models, which will last up to 3.5 hours longer and can easily be classed as an ‘all-day battery’.

iPhone 13 camera

All four iPhone 13 smartphones feature a new camera set-up. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with a new dual-camera set-up fitted with the biggest sensor Apple has ever put in a camera set-up of this size.

On the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, you’re paying a little more for a triple-camera set-up, including a wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lens. Apple describes it as its “biggest camera advancement ever” with 3x optical zoom on the telephoto lens.

Naturally, this comes with specialist modes, including a cinematic mode and night mode. For the Pro models, a new ProRes video mode will also be available early next year and is designed to shoot in 4K and up to 30 frames per second.

