Will the Xbox Series X be on sale on Black Friday? Series X price and deals

This year more than ever, Black Friday is a great time to get a snag a cheap console.

Not only do we expect the usual great deals on current consoles, games, and accessories, but we have a whole new generation of gaming to look forward to – namely the Xbox Series X and PS5.

We know there will be some great deals for the PS4 and Xbox One – but will their next-generation counterparts get the Black Friday treatment?

When will the Xbox Series X launch?

Microsoft has confirmed in an Xbox Wire post that the Xbox Series X will launch in November 2020.

The release window was previously only specified to be holiday 2020, with a November release rumoured for some time.

How much will Xbox Series X cost?

The million-dollar question! Microsoft is yet to reveal the official launch price of their shiny new gaming system – but all signs point to it being on the pricey end.

A recent leak hinted at the price being an eye-watering $599 (£455), which if true would give Xbox Series X the dubious honour of the expensive console launch price in recent times.

However, the price is yet to be confirmed by Microsoft – and Sony’s PS5 is thought to make a similar dent in the wallet.

There are also rumours that Xbox is releasing a second console – a lower-spec version thought to be called the Xbox Series S, which would be disc-less and, most importantly, cheaper.

Will the Xbox Series X be on offer on Black Friday?

It’s clear that Microsoft is aiming to release their console ahead of the sales – and would surely want to take advantage of the opportunity to claw back customers and start selling games to them.

However, this being a brand new release, don’t expect too drastic a discount – especially if stock is limited after disruption from COVID-19 – with the greatest deals likely to be found on the Xbox Series X games themselves.

This will, however, likely see some great bundles being sold, allowing you to get heavily discounted or even free accessories and games with your new console – including upcoming games such as Marvel’s Avengers, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II and Gods and Monsters.

It would also be a chance to get a dirt-cheap Xbox One as retailers attempt to shift older stock – last year the Xbox One S went for as low as £99 on eBay.

For more news, visit our technology section.