Lego’s interactive Super Mario sets due August – how to preorder now

After Lego and Nintendo announced back in March that they were teaming up to work on interactive Super Mario Lego play sets fans were keen to get a look at what they’d look like.

Now the brands have finally given us details on the sets and how the interactive video-game elements work in real life.

Lego and Nintendo announced the prices and release dates too – they’re out 1st August, 2020.

The main set is the Adventures with Mario Starter Course which will cost £49.99. With the set you get the Bluetooth-enabled Mario figure.

As well as smartphone connectivity the figure also has a LCD display on Mario’s features, that’s his eyes, mouth and stomach, showing you his reactions and gameplay elements too. There’s also a speaker for the music and sound effects.

The sensors detect colour, movement and special “action bricks” that interact with the figure in varying ways.

The base of the set works by players collecting digital coins that then make up a personal modular course. Players progress through their own Mario level, that’s the familiar starting pipe to the goal flag at the end.

There’s also a Lego Super Mario app that lets you keep track of your scores and helps you design courses.

What Lego Super Mario sets are on sale?

As well as the Starter Course set there’s the first two Expansion Sets. The add ons bring wth them new challenges and characters for you to add to the existing course.

Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set are also both on their way. Both are modular too, so you can add these and build them out as you like.

How do I preorder Lego Super Mario Starter Course set?

You can get your preorder in now for all three sets which are released on 1st August.

The starter set Lego Super Mario Starter Kit Bundle is £49.99 and comes with a Monty Mole and Super Mushroom Expansion set free.

If you can’t wait there’s Super Mario Maker 2 on Nintendo Switch for £30.99 for the builder in you or the Super Mario U Deluxe Game for the Nintendo Switch – currently £48.99 on Amazon, or the Mario themed accessories kit for Nintendo Switch for £40.99.