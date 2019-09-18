Best TVs 2019 – from budget Smart TVs to 4k HD TVs

Whether the screen has broken because of an over-enthusiastic session of Wii Fit, or you’re just ready for an upgrade, the choice for what new TV to buy can be a bit overwhelming.

Should I get LED, LCD or OLED? Smart TV or 4k HD? And what does HDR even mean?

If you’re not technically minded and just want to sit back and watch Corrie in peace without thinking about all the techno-jargon behind the scenes, then we have a quick guide to some of the most popular and best-selling TVs to help you narrow down your search.

We’ve picked the TVs from some of the biggest tech retailers in the UK, breaking down all the key info, so you don’t have to.

Here are some of best-selling TVs in 2019 from Amazon, John Lewis and Currys.

LCD TV

Samsung 50-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – £449.00, Curry’s – £449.00, Amazon – £448.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 50”

50” Maximum display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LCD

LCD Connectivity: HDMI

HDMI Smart TV

HDR

Boasting 4k colour and a slim design, the Samsung 50-inch RU7100 HDR Smart 4K TV is could be a great choice for an LCD TV – and what’s more, it won’t break the bank at under £500.

Available with (for an extra £110.00) or without wall mounting, this HDR Smart 4K TV comes with the latest technology in 4k colour giving sharp contrast and brightness, a UHD processor – for the technophobes, this just means the image looks really good – HDR and access to SMART HUB including Apple TV, BT Sport and NOW TV.

OLED TV

LG OLED55C8PLA 55″ 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED Smart TV

Where can I buy it? Amazon – £1,299.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 55”

55” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: OLED

OLED Connectivity: HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB

HDMI, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Smart TV

HDR

If you want to try OLED technology, perhaps consider the LG OLED55C8PLA.

Two technological generations above (and 800 quid more expensive) than our LCD technology pick, this TV could be a great choice if you want something modern but not too pricey. Its OLED display means it has a wide viewing angle and great brightness, and 4K and HDR ensure images look realistic and all-absorbing – perfect for seeing the indelible detail in series like Our Planet, or for catching every one of Ann Lister’s cheeky camera glances in Gentleman Jack.

QLED TV

Samsung QLED 8K TV ( 65″-98”)

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – from £2,999.00 (55” to 98”), Amazon – from £2,099.00 (65”or 75”) or Samsung from £2,999.99 (55” to 98”)

Features and specifications:

Size: 55”, 65”, 75”, 82′, 85”, 98”

55”, 65”, 75”, 82′, 85”, 98” Max display resolution: 8K

8K Screen technology: QLED

QLED Connectivity: HDMI, Ethernet, USB

HDMI, Ethernet, USB Smart TV

HDR

With resolution as high as 8K, it’s apparently almost impossible to see the individuals pixels without a microscope on this new TV from Samsung.

You’ll struggle to find a higher resolution TV than this – a new offering from Samsung, the QLED 8K TV’s claims ground-breaking 8K resolution, which along with the equally ground-breaking QLED technology allows distance to be felt in a way you’ve never seen it on TV.

TV under £500

LG 43UM7100PLB 43 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play – Ceramic Black

Where can I buy it? Amazon – from £449.99 (43”, 49” and 55”)

Features and specifications:

Size: 43”, 49”, 55” or 65”

43”, 49”, 55” or 65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: HDMI, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth

HDMI, Wifi, USB, Bluetooth Smart TV

HDR

It comes with 4K and HDR, is a Smart TV and has bluetooth connectivity which is convenient and impressive given its price. It also comes in a range of sizes, so is perfect if you’ve not got a lot of space.

4K Ultra HD TV

Does this look familiar? That’s because as well as being one of the best-selling 4K TVs, it’s also one of the best-selling TVs under £500, so it’s a sure winner all round.

Samsung UE43RU7400 (2019) HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – from £449.00 , Curry’s – from £499.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 43”, 50” or 65”

43”, 50” or 65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: HDMI

HDMI Smart TV

HDR

With Voice Assistant control and 4K resolution at under £500, the Samsung UE43RU7400 is hard to beat for price.

At a similar price point to the LG 43UM7100PLB this Samsung TV (technically this one’s 99p cheaper, but we’d forgive you for not bothering too much about that) offers the same 4K HD resolution. It may not be the latest and best technology, but it’s still amazing image resolution and it comes at a much better price than 8K TVs, without sacrificing convenient features like Smart TV.

HDR TV

Sony Bravia KDL32WE613 LED HDR HD Ready 720p Smart TV

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – from £259.00, Amazon – from £258.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 32”, 40” or 49”

32”, 40” or 49” Max display resolution: 720p

720p Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: HDMI, USB

HDMI, USB Smart TV

HDR

This is a relatively cheap best-seller – retaining Smart TV features and a range of sizes for convenience, this TV has a lot to offer.

This TV comes with X-reality PRO to improve the clarity of the image, and also features HDR to enhance the contrast on your favourite TV shows. Sadly though, it doesn’t have 4K resolution, which explains the price. It also has an LED display which means it’ll be more power-hungry than more LCD, OLED or QLED devices of the same size. Nevertheless, it’s a bargain and so still worth a mention.

Samsung QE65Q90RA QLED 4K, HDR 2000, 65” Smart TV

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – £2,799.00, Amazon – £2,799.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 65”

65” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: QLED

QLED Connectivity: HDMI, Bluetooth

HDMI, Bluetooth Smart TV

HDR

QLED makes images illuminated like never before on the Samsung QE65Q90RA.

This TV sits way up-market from the Sony Bravia KDL32WE613. The larger price-tag is more than compensated for by the astonishing QLED technology that apparently creates wide-viewing-range brilliance, and the 4K resolution. It also comes with a 10 year screen burn warranty from Samsung, available to all customers – all you have to do is register the TV online and you’re covered.

Android TV

Sony Bravia KD75XG9505 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 75″

Where can I buy it? John Lewis – £3,199.00, Curry’s – £3,199.00

Features and specifications:

Size: 75”

75” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: HDMI

HDMI Smart TV

HDR

The Sony Bravia KD75XG9505 offers Android smart technology, making it easier than ever to catch up on your favourite TV shows and movies at home.

Featuring a TRILUMINOS display and Sound-from-Picture Reality tech, this TV from Sony ensures the audio matches the images in exact timing. It also has Google Assistant voice control and an X-Tended Dynamic Range Pro to ensure maximum brightness – that is, the brightest you can get without forking out for newer technology than LED. For its size the prize is impressive and if you’re working with a large space.

