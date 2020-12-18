Meet the cast of BBC One’s lockdown drama Staged season two

Good Omens co-stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen reunite for a second series of Staged, 2020’s breakout lockdown comedy.

In the show, both actors play exaggerated versions of themselves as, in season one, they rehearse a play over Zoom. In season two, the pair tackle the “new normal” of virtual Hollywood, no doubt alongside more celebrity cameos.

“The series hopes to capture our shared feelings of frustration and confusion at a world not quite ready to re-open,” the BBC teases.

Season two also features a brand new cast member: Ben Schwartz as (the apparently fairly useless) American agent Tom.

Read on for everything you need to know about the main cast and characters of BBC One comedy Staged, also featuring Tennant and Sheen’s respective real-life partners.

David Tennant plays David

Who is David? An exaggerated version of Tennant himself, Staged’s “lockdown version” of David Tennant is affable but a bit slobbish, dressing in the same grey hoodie every day and struggling to cook anything other than his wife Georgia’s frozen lasagna.

In season one he is also rankled by the fact that Michael Sheen’s name was credited before his own in all the promotion for Good Omens – and wants to make sure that his name will be credited above Sheen’s in the new play’s promotional posters (“It’s my turn!”).

Where have I seen David Tennant before? The film, television and stage actor has played an alien in the title role of Doctor Who, and more recently the demon Crowley in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, alongside Michael Sheen.

He’s previously starred in numerous projects, including Broadchurch (as DI Alex Hardy), the recent Deadwater Fell, Netflix’s Criminal, Casanova, Jessica Jones (as Kilgrave), the film Mary Queen of Scots, and There She Goes (as Simon).

Michael Sheen plays Michael

Who is Michael? An exaggerated version of the real-life Michael Sheen, in Staged he’s portrayed as grumpy and paranoid, and must be coaxed by Tennant (the director Simon is too scared of Sheen) before he commits to the remote rehearsals that they plan to do via Zoom in season one.

He’s busy painting and living out lockdown with his partner Anna, who brings him wine and charcuterie boards (which makes David jealous). However, the pair get in a spot of bother when their elderly neighbour catches them sneaking their empty bottles of wine into her recycling bin.

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before? Sheen is perhaps best known for his uncanny talent at playing real-life people, whether in the recent ITV’s Quiz (as Chris Tarrant), or in Frost/Nixon (as David Frost) and The Queen (as Tony Blair).

He’s also starred in the likes of Midnight in Paris, The Good Fight, and Masters of Sex, and recently played the angel Aziraphale opposite David Tennant’s demon Crowley in the Good Omens cast.

Georgia Tennant plays Georgia

Who is Georgia? The “lockdown version” of Georgia Tennant, she’s far more savvy and organised than her husband, as she manages to raise and homeschool five children alongside completing a novel and agreeing to be a birth partner for her pregnant friend.

She encourages David to take part in the remote rehearsals suggested by Simon, as he becomes stir-crazy when left to his own devices.

Where have I seen Georgia Tennant before? Tennant (née Moffett) first starred alongside her husband David in Doctor Who back in 2008, when she played the Doctor’s adult daughter. She’s also starred in the likes of Casualty, My Family, Merlin, White Van Man, Holby City, and IN The Dark.

Anna Lundberg plays Anna

Who is Anna? A version of the real-life Anna Lundberg, she’s living out lockdown with her new baby and partner, Michael (whose obsession with the “bastard” birds that flock outside their window is starting to worry her…).

Similarly to Georgia, in season one she encourages Michael to take part in the Zoom rehearsals for their West End play.

Where have I seen Anna Lundberg before? This is the Swedish actor’s first major on-screen role, according to her IMDB page.

Ben Schwartz plays Tom

Who is Tom? Introduced in season two, Tom is Michael’s inept (and fictitious) Hollywood agent who caused him to miss out on roles in several high profile films, including Tenet.

Where have I seen Ben Schwartz before? The comic actor is best known for playing Jean-Ralphio in the comedy TV series Parks and Recreation. He’s also starred in Space Force and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Simon Evans plays Simon

Who is Simon? The (borderline inept) director of the West End play that both David Tennant and Michael Sheen were cast in, and were about to start rehearsing before lockdown.

He’s living in an idyllic countryside house – which, it turns out, belongs to his sister.

It’s not yet known whether he will play as big a part in season two as he did in season one.

Where have I seen Simon Evans before? The actor, writer and director created and stars in Staged. He’s previously starred in Stig of the Dump, Lewis, Crisis, and John Carter.

Nina Sosanya plays Jo

Who is Jo? Jo is the “money” behind Simon’s play, and is more than a little intimidating – she’s even got her assistant staying in her house with her under lockdown.

Where have I seen Nina Sosanya before? The actress is perhaps best known for her roles in Last Tango in Halifax (as Kate), the spoof Olympics comedy Twenty Twelve, W1A, Killing Eve (as Jess), and Love Actually (as Annie). She’s also starred in Women on the Verge, Silk (as Kate Brockman), Marcella (as DCI Laura Porter), and recently as Will’s mother Elaine Parry in the BBC/HBO adaptation of His Dark Materials.

She’s also co-starred opposite both David Tennant and Michael Sheen before, when she played Sister Mary Loquacious in Good Omens.

Lucy Eaton plays Lucy

Who is Lucy? The “lockdown version” of the real-life Lucy Eaton, who turns out to be far more cultured than her brother, Simon. She’s read Ulysses “twice”, while Michael Sheen is flattered when she reveals that she also saw his on-stage version of Hamlet several times – unlike Simon.

Where have I seen Lucy Eaton before? The stage and screen actress has previously starred in several shorts and the TV series Murder Maps.

Staged season two will premiere on BBC One on Monday 4th January at 9.45pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.