The meta sitcom stars Alex Horne as the Taskmaster version of himself, with the comedian fed up of being Greg Davies' little assistant and ready to pitch his own talk show to uninterested Channel 4 executive Ash (Georgia Tennant).

Alex Horne and his band, The Horne Section, are entering the sitcom world tomorrow night (Thursday 3rd November), with their new comedy The Horne Section TV Show arriving on All4 as a complete boxset.

However, when his show is commissioned, Alex must enlist the help of his wife's friend Thora (Desiree Burch), stressed-out runner Nelly (Tim Mahendran) and TV researcher Lucy (Camille Ucan) as well as his band to pull off the late night chat show.

Read on for the full cast featured in The Horne Section TV Show, which airs on Channel 4 later this month.

Alex Horne plays Alex Horne

Who is Alex Horne? After growing tired of being the little assistant on Taskmaster, Alex Horne decides to pitch his own chat show to Channel 4 along with his comedy band, The Horne Section.

Where have I seen Alex Horne before? Alex Horne is best known for co-hosting Channel 4's Taskmaster alongside Greg Davies, which he also created. The comedian has also appeared on 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C, Richard Osman's House of Games and with his comedy band The Horne Section on The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer.and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Live.

Joe Auckland

Who is Joe Auckland? Joe is a member of The Horne Section, who plays trumpet and banjo in the band.

Where have I seen Joe Auckland before? Auckland has appeared with The Horne Section on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, John Bishop's Christmas Show, The Horne Section Television Programme, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

Mark Brown

Who is Mark Brown? Mark Brown is a member of The Horne Section, playing saxophone and guitar in the band.

Where have I seen Mark Brown before? Brown has appeared with The Horne Section on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, John Bishop's Christmas Show, The Horne Section Television Programme, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

Will Collier

Who is Will Collier? Will Collier is a member of The Horne Section, playing bass in the band.

Where have I seen Will Collier before? Collier has appeared with The Horne Section on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, John Bishop's Christmas Show, The Horne Section Television Programme, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

Ben Reynolds

Who is Ben Reynolds? Ben Reynolds is a member of The Horne Section, playing drums and percussion in the band.

Where have I seen Ben Reynolds before? Reynolds has appeared with The Horne Section on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, John Bishop's Christmas Show, The Horne Section Television Programme, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

Ed Sheldrake

Who is Ed Sheldrake? Ed Sheldrake is a member of The Horne Section, playing keyboard in the band.

Where have I seen Ed Sheldrake before? Sheldrake has appeared with The Horne Section on Never Mind the Buzzcocks, John Bishop's Christmas Show, The Horne Section Television Programme, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Last Leg, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros.

Desiree Burch plays Thora

Who is Thora? Thora is a friend of Alex's wife who is visiting when Alex decides to pitch to Channel 4. She takes pity on him and the band, deciding to step in last minute as their show's producer.

Where have I seen Desiree Burch before? American comedian Desiree Burch has appeared on Have I Got News for You, Mock the Week, Frankie Boyle's New World Order, Richard Osman's House of Games, Chris Ramsey's Stand Up Central and Taskmaster. She is best known as the narrator on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle and has hosted Netflix's Flinch. She has also acted in The Sandman, A Castle for Christmas and Master of None.

Georgia Tennant plays Ash

Who is Ash? Ash is a Channel 4 executive who accidentally commissions a sitcom from Alex Horne and his band. She then proves to be generally obstructive in the production process.

Where have I seen Georgia Tennant before? Georgia Tennant is best known for playing Abigail Nixon in The Bill, The Doctor's daughter Jenny in Doctor Who and for her roles in Where the Heart Is and Staged, in which she stars alongside her husband David Tennant. She has also appeared in My Family, Casualty, Merlin, In the Dark, The Sandman and Meet the Richardsons.

Camille Ucan plays Lucy

Who is Lucy? Lucy is a phone-obsessed TV researcher who starts working on the Horne Section's TV show.

Where have I seen Camille Ucan before? Camille Ucan has appeared in The Emily Atack Show, Here We Go, EastEnders, Last Night Mash, Lee and Dean and Absolutely Fabulous.

Tim Mahendran plays Nelly

Who is Nelly? Nelly is a flustered intern runner who starts working on the Horne Section's TV show.

Where have I seen Tim Mahendran before? Tim Mahendran has appeared in Stath Lets Flats but is best known for playing Francois Du Bois in & Juliet on the West End.

John Oliver plays John Oliver

Who is John Oliver? John Oliver is a comedian who seems to be the only person desperate to appear on Alex Horne's chat show.

Where have I seen John Oliver before? John Oliver is an Emmy-winning comedian, best known for hosting Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. He rose to fame after working on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and has appeared on Mock the Week, Community, Rick and Morty, Bob's Burgers and The Simpsons. He voiced Zazu in the 2019 remake of The Lion King and took on roles in The Smurfs, Absolutely Anything and Big Mouth.

The Horne Section TV Show arrives on All4 as a boxset on Thursday 3rd November and begins airing on Channel 4 on Thursday 17th November at 10pm. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

