The Taskmaster assistant takes centre stage in the trailer for his Channel 4 sitcom The Horne Section TV Show, which promises a brilliant blend of music and meta-comedy, following Horne as he attempts to strike out on his own.

It’s time for Alex Horne to step into the spotlight with his very own TV show.

The teaser clip shows Horne feeling fed up after being introduced as Greg Davies’s sidekick on Taskmaster, prompting him to admit: “I can’t be the little assistant any more, I want to be in charge.”

Joined by his long-suffering band, the trailer then follows Horne as he attempts to produce a late night music chat show that’s “accessible, relatable and very, very cool” – all from the comfort of his own home.

The comic’s famous friends make a series of cameos in the clip, with John Oliver attempting to get in touch via a video call (which Horne promptly shuts down) and a characteristically grumpy Davies arriving on set, only to claim “I haven’t got long.”

You can watch the chaos unfold in the full clip below:

This Time With Alan Partridge’s Tim Key is also set to appear, joined by Live at the Apollo’s Desiree Burch as Horne’s frustrated producer, Staged’s Georgia Tennant as a Channel 4 executive and Camille Ucan as the show’s researcher.

There will also be special appearances from an eclectic line-up of stars including Big Zuu (who immediately responds with “Asda!” when asked to “name a big place” in the trailer), Martin Kemp, Anneka Rice, Imogen Heap and Dr Ranj Singh.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, The Horne Section – comprising Joe Auckland on trumpet and banjo, Mark Brown on saxophone and guitar, Will Collier on bass, Ben Reynolds on drums and percussion, and Ed Sheldrake on keyboards – will be on hand to provide musical accompaniment.

Can “Little Alex Horne” prove the naysayers wrong with his new venture? Or will it all go horribly wrong like the most chaotic of Taskmaster tasks? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

The Horne Section TV Show is available on All 4 from 3rd November and will air weekly on Channel 4 from Thursday 17th November at 10pm.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.