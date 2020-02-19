While Sheen is reportedly convinced that his character falls in love with Crowley (see below), it remains to be seen what fans think of their will-they-won't-they relationship.

Read on for the 9 best moments between Aziraphale and Crowley in Amazon's Good Omens...

*WARNING: spoilers ahead for Good Omens episodes 1 to 6*

1. "Godfathers" — episode 1

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens

Following a drunken debate about dolphins and whales, Crowley convinces Aziraphale to help thwart Armageddon by jointly raising the Antichrist. In a way, he explains, they'll be like godfathers to the unwitting Warlock, overseeing his upbringing.

"Godfathers," Aziraphale exclaims, looking rather too pleased at the thought. "Well I'll be damned."

"It's not that bad when you get used to it," Crowley quips.

2. Crowley saves Aziraphale's books — episode 3

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens

During the epic cold opening for Good Omens episode three, Aziraphale lands himself in trouble in wartime Britain during the 1940s. Outnumbered by Nazi agents inside a church, he's rescued by Crowley, who's forced to hobble over the consecrated ground.

After a bomb drops, killing everyone inside apart from the celestial pair, Aziraphale is heartbroken over the loss of some ancient books he'd originally brought along as bait — before Crowley reaches into the rubble and produces an unscathed bag of books, revealing that he'd performed a last-minute miracle in order to save them.

In an interview for the show's accompanying book, The Nice and Accurate Good Omens TV Companion, director Douglas Mackinnon revealed that the moment marks a turning point in their relationship.

"I know that Michael Sheen is a hundred per cent sure that Aziraphale falls in love with Crowley, and that moments occurs when the bomb drops on the church," he said.

3. The tartan flask of holy water — episode 3

Michael Sheen in Good Omens

There's only one way to completely kill a demon, and that's by using holy water. So when Crowley first asks Aziraphale to procure a few drops of the stuff, in case anything ever goes wrong, the angel flat-out refuses.

However, when he gets wind of the fact that his demonic friend is planning a potentially dangerous heist on a church, he relents and brings Crowley a (tartan) flask of the "holiest" of holy water.

"After everything you said," Crowley says, clearly moved. He offers Aziraphale a lift in his car, which the angel politely declines, stating that "perhaps one day we could go for a picnic. Dine at the Ritz."

"I'll give you a lift, anywhere you wanna go," Crowley says, to which Aziraphale replies: "You go to fast for me, Crowley."

*Sob.*

4. "We can go off together" — episode 3

David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens

At a (not so) clandestine meeting on a deserted band stand, Aziraphale and Crowley get into an argument about whether or not either could kill the Antichrist. Reaching an impasse, Crowley threatens to leave, at which point Aziraphale tells him that there's nowhere left to go.

“It’s a big universe. Even if this all ends in a puddle of goo, we can go off together,” Crowley responds.

“Go off together?" Aziraphale says, pausing before pulling himself together. "Listen to yourself.”

“How long have we been friends? 6,000 years.”

“We’re not friends, we’re an angel and a demon," Crowley shoots back. "We have nothing whatsoever in common, I don’t even like you.”

“You do.”

He does.

5. "You're better off without him" — episode 4

Michael Sheen in Good Omens

As Crowley prepares to run off to the stars, he arrives outside Aziraphale's Soho bookshop tries to convince him to accompany him, but his angelic friend won't budge. He drives off in his 1926 Bentley, loudly proclaiming that he "won't even think" about Azirapahle wherever he's going, which catches the attention of a friendly male passersby.

"I've been there," he tells Aziraphale. "You're better off without him."

6. "Boyfriend in the dark glasses" (ep 4)

Michael Sheen in Good Omens

Aziraphale falls into Heaven's bad books when Angel Michael gets wind of his meet-ups with the decidedly un-angelic Crowley.

Standing outside his book shop, he's cornered by a group of angels, who tell him: “Don’t think your boyfriend in the dark glasses will get you special treatment in Hell."

7. "Somebody killed my best friend!" — episode 5

David Tennant in Good Omens

Hell hath no fury like a demon missing his best friend.

Crowley is horrified to find Aziraphale's bookshop ablaze, and although he desperately searches for him, there's no sign of his angelic friend (who, unbeknownst to him, has been inconveniently discorporated).

"Somebody killed my best friend," Crowley yells. "Bastards! All of you!"

8. "Pity I can't inhabit yours" — episode 5

Michael Sheen in Good Omens

While attempting to find a "receptive" human to temporarily inhabit, Aziraphale's spirit-form makes a potentially rather risqué comment when he appears to Crowley and laments the fact that he's struggling to find the right body.

"Pity I can't inhabit yours," he says, before adding: "Angel, demon. Probably explode."

9. The body swap — episode 6

Michael Sheen and David Tennant star in Good Omens

Following a final prophecy from Agnes Nutter, Aziraphale and Crowley heed her warning and swap bodies, which proves pretty useful when — while on an innocent jaunt to an ice-cream stand in St James' Park — they're kidnapped by the forces of Heaven and Hell respectively.

Both face execution for preventing Armageddon, but in each other's bodies, the threats of infernal flame and a bathtub of holy water don't have the desired effect: in fact, Aziraphale (in Crowley's body) has a rather splendid time paddling about and threatening to splash demonic spectators, while Crowley (in Aziraphale's body) sits grinning as he's surrounded by flames.

Having returned to Earth, the pair then head to the Ritz to celebrate, where a lunchtime booking has (miraculously) just become available.