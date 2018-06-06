Horgan will star as enigmatic therapist Dr F, while Kerry Condon – who voices Tony Stark's own Siri FRIDAY in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – will play investigative journalist Laura.

Nina Sosanya (Marcella, W1A) will play divorced and single Katie, while Catastrophe’s Eileen Walsh plays Alison, a woman who – after a series of disastrous Tinder-based one-night stands – has recently got back with her ex and is trying for a baby.

“The show is a love letter to women who haven’t ticked all the boxes and whose lives are a bit messier and more complicated than they ever thought they’d be,” Martin said.

Martin’s book Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown was based on her Conversations With My Therapist column in Grazia magazine. Horgan first picked up the project in 2011 and has been working with Martin to bring the project to screen.

UKTV are yet to announce when Women on the Verge will air.