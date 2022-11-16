While seasons 1 and 2 of the hit comedy, which originated during the first lockdown in the COVID pandemic, both aired on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, this new third season will stream exclusively on BritBox UK .

Almost a year since Staged dropped its New Year special hinting at a third season, we now finally have confirmation that the series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen is back - but perhaps not in a way you would expect.

Fans won't have long to wait to see the new episodes, as this announcement comes mere days before they are due to drop, on Thursday 24th November.

The official synopsis for the new season says: "Things have returned to normal for David and Michael. They have moved on from lockdown and returned to their everyday working life, while Simon’s career remains stagnant. His phone does ring, but only to ask if he can get David and Michael back together; and they’ve made it clear they want nothing more to do with him."

The synopsis continues: "But Christmas is approaching, and Simon hopes the warmth of the season might soften them to the idea of a radio version of a Christmas classic… but that’s as far as Simon’s plan has got!"

The series, created by Simon Evans and Phin Glynn, will once again star Tennant and Sheen as themselves, alongside their partners Georgia Tennant and Anna Lundberg.

Staged season 2 previously saw the show's original premise upended, as a meta plot twist saw the first season described as a fictional show within the 'real world' of season 2. Whether a similar narrative device plays out in season 3, with season 2 also be referred to as a fictional series, remains to be seen.

Following Staged season 3, Tennant and Sheen will next been seen together again in Good Omens season 2, which has been confirmed to be dropping on Amazon Prime Video next summer.

Meanwhile, Tennant was also recently seen back in Doctor Who, as a surprise regeneration twist saw Jodie Whittaker turn back into Tennant's form, making him the new Fourteenth Doctor.

Staged season 3 will stream on BritBox UK from Thursday 24th November 2022 - you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

