When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020? What we know as it comes to UK

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here is still going ahead this year, despite production on the hit reality series being complicated by recent developments in the coronavirus pandemic.

It had previously been announced that the show would be swapping Australia’s New South Wales for the UK’s North Wales, in light of travel restrictions currently being imposed.

However, these plans were thrown into doubt once more when it emerged that Wales would be going into a so-called firebreak lockdown to battle rising infections.

Many I’m A Celebrity fans were understandably anxious that the show could be forced to halt production or scrap plans for the upcoming series altogether.

Fortunately, this has since proven not to be the case, with filming still expected to take place at the historic Gwrych Castle, a markedly different I’m A Celebrity filming location to the Australian jungle.

The Gwrych Castle Trust said in a tweet: “Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!”

While ITV are yet to announce who will be heading into the competition this year, there are plenty of rumours flying around about the I’m A Celebrity line-up and RadioTimes.com is keeping track of them all.

So what can viewers expect from the upcoming series? Here’s everything you need to know.

When will I’m A Celebrity air in 2020?

ITV has confirmed that I’m A Celebrity will be returning for its 20th series in November, with the famous line-up staying in a “castle” based in North Wales.

Due to the coronavirus, campmates won’t be flying out to Australia to where the show is usually filmed.

Instead, the show will be broadcast live every night from a ruined castle in the countryside.

Speaking of the changes, ITV’s Director of Television, Kevin Lygo said: “We announced last week that we were doing all we could to make the series and I’m thrilled that we can bring the show to viewers albeit not in the jungle. We have a great team both on and off screen and I know they will produce a hugely entertaining series”.

While it’s not entirely clear which autumn month we’ll be seeing Ant and Dec on our screens again, we’d usually expect to see I’m A Celeb on screen in November. That being said, lockdown has thrown all of our favourite shows into chaos.

Lygo had previously admitted he was looking into alternatives in case the series can’t go ahead.

Where will I’m A Celebrity 2020 UK be filmed?

Due to travel restrictions caused by the current pandemic, the location for the ITV show has been changed to the UK this year.

A group of brave celebrities will be heading to the new I’m A Celebrity filming location at the the historic Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales – and if you’re wondering how the Wales lockdown will impact I’m a Celebrity 2020, the good news is that film and TV shoots will be allowed to continue under the temporary lockdown rules, which comes into force on Friday 23rd October.

The castle boasts stunning views of the Welsh countryside from a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish sea, sprawling across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

Former contestant Jennie McAlpine recently told RadioTimes.com that she’d much prefer this location, as she feared Australia was going to be “too hot” when she signed up the show.

The actress who appeared on the show in 2016, said: “That would have been ideal for me that location because I’m a red head so it was a real worry going to Australia. That was one of my biggest fears that it’s going to be too hot.”

The series will also be filmed at Manorafon Farm Park in North Wales, which is nearby Gwrych Castle.

The second location has given some clue away on the type of trials viewers can expect to see on the show, as the site is known of hosting a range of animals including meerkats and llamas.

How will I’m A Celebrity 2020 be different this year?

We’re using to seeing the celebs taking on challenges in the heat and being made to eat some very exotic stuff while Down Under, but given the change of location, it’s expected that there’ll be lots of changes to the series.

The producers are, however, keen to keep the feel as normal as possible.

Cowles said: “We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain. ”

I’m A Celebrity 2020 cast and line-up

It’s too early for names to be confirmed, but lots of rumours are swirling already as to who will be in the I’m A Celeb 2020 line-up.

Beverley Callard, aka Corrie’s Liz Macdonald, coughing major Charles Ingram and ex-footballer Eric Cantona are apparently all in virtual talks to appear on this year’s show.

The 2019 line-up was arguably one of the show’s weaker casts, with no headline-grabbing bust-ups or romances.

Producers will be keen to make up for that with an explosive and exciting set of campmates in 2020. They’ll also be hoping that big stars forced to put their careers on hold during lockdown will be keen to come out and play.

Is there a trailer for I’m a Celebrity 2020?

ITV released the first promo for I’m A Celeb after the final of Britain’s Got Talent – a skit in which Ant and Dec don’t seem to realise they’re filming in North Wales this year and not New South Wales.

Filmed in Llandovery in Carmarthenshire, the trailer shows Ant and Dec walking through the Welsh countryside with a map of Australia – “this place looks nothing like my map” – after trying to pay a Welsh-speaking taxi driver in dingo dollars.

Who are the hosts of I’m a Celebrity in 2020?

When Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin in 2018, many wondered if she might be given a permanent hosting role on the show.

But 2019 proved to be business as usual and we’re expecting Ant and Dec to present the show again in 2020.

Who won I’m A Celebrity in 2019?

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December this year. To see what’s on right now, remember to check out our TV Guide.