Meet the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef 2020

BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef is back for a 15th series, with 20 new celebrities stepping into the infamous kitchen in a bid to try and impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, and win this year’s title.

So, just who is taking on the MasterChef challenge?

From an England hockey player to a choir conductor with connections to the Royal Family, here’s the full line-up.

Shyko Amos

Shyko Amos is a face that fans of Death in Paradise will know well. She has played the role of Ruby Patterson on the hit BBC show since 2019 with Ruby taking over from original character, Dwayne Myers (Danny John Jules). As an added fun fact, she is related to Baroness Valarie Amos of Brondesbury!

John Barnes

Football legend, John Barnes, has entered the kitchen. The former Liverpool left-winger is now a commentator and pundit for the game for sports broadcaster ESPN but he will be swapping his sports knowledge for cooking skills as he competes in a very different sort of contest than he is perhaps used to.

Jeff Brazier

TV personality and presenter Jeff Brazier first came into the spotlight through his relationship with the late Jade Goodey, who he fathered two children with. Having appeared on numerous shows over the years, this is not his first time competing in reality television with a stint on Dancing on Ice back in 2009. He hs also turned his hand to writing and currently contributes to the Daily Mirror.

Baga Chipz

A member of the group, The Buffalo Girls, the incredibly well-named Baga Chipz is a drag queen who first came to prominence when she competed on the original series of Ru Pal’s Drag Race. As well as appearing in last years X-Factor: Celebrity, she has also recently been seen in online impression series Morning T&T. Chipz was eliminated from the show on July 8th.

Phil Daniels

Phil Daniels is, of course, always remembered for his iconic guest appearance in Blur’s hit song, Parklife. A successful actor, Daniels has appeared in many shows including, Rock & Chips, New Tricks and a 2-year stint in EastEnders as Kevin Wicks. But he did have to ask Gregg and John for a little bit of help…

Karen Gibson

Named as, “Britain’s Godmother of Gospel”, award-winning conductor Karen Gibson founded The Kingdom Choir in London more than 20 years ago, primarily as a way in which to embrace her community and practice worship. She had a starring role in Meghan and Harry’s wedding – which she said is one of the reasons she got a spot on the MasterChef line-up.

Gethin Jones

Gethin Jones made a name for himself as a host of long-running children’s show, Blue Peter. He joined the show in 2005 and remained there for three years. Since 2018 he has been a presenter on Hits Radio. He had a starring role in Strictly Come Dancing, but apparently it’s Celebrity MasterChef that makes him more nervous.

Riyadh Khalaf

Riyadh Khalaf is a TV and radio broadcaster, YouTube content creator, author, podcast host and LGBTQ+ activist.

Amar Latif

Celebrity MasterChef welcomes its first-ever blind contestant with Amar Latif, who recently fronted BBC Two’s Travelling Blind, which followed him on an adventure across Turkey. Amar had previously turned down Celebrity MasterChef but 2020 was his year to take on the challenge.

Lady Leshurr

Lady Leshurr is a popular freestyle rapper whose Queen’s Speech series of freestyles has seen her star rise. Her music combines dancehall, Grime, Hip Hop/Rap, and Reggae.

Dominic Littlewood

If you have seen any of the following: Fake Britain, Cowboy Builders, Saints and Scroungers and Don’t Get Done, Get Dom, then you will be familiar with TV presenter Dominic Littlewood.

Judi Love

Radio presenter and stand up comedian, Judi Love, has already been a regular fixture of our TV screens this year after she joined the panel on ITV talk show, Loose Women.

Felicity Montagu

Felicity Montagu is an actress who has been in the industry for 35 years and appeared in numerous productions. She is best known though as the long-suffering assistant to Alan Partridge, a role that shows her brilliant comedy timing and one she has revisited numerous times over the years, including in the movie Alpha Papa.

Judy Murray

Tennis coach Judy Murray is responsible for getting her children into the game- which is handy as one of them is Andy who of course has gone on to be one of the greats. A former player herself, she runs her own charity The Judy Murray Foundation, and in 2017 was awarded an OBE!

Matthew Pinsent

Winner of 10 world championship gold medals and four consecutive Olympic gold medals, Matthew Pinsent was a champion rower who has made the move to working with the BBC since retirement.

Sam Quek

Hockey player extraordinaire, Sam Quek has been part of gold-winning teams on several occasions, including the 2016 Olympics in Rio – the same year she went on to compete in I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!.

Crissy Rock

Actress Crissy Rock is best known for her work in the hit ITV show Benidorm which she starred in between 2007 and 2011, returning twice before the show concluded. Like Sam Quek, she is also a former contestant of I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!.

Thomas Skinner

Viewers of The Apprentice will remember Thomas Skinner as he competed on the series last year. He is the Managing Director of The Fluffy Pillow Company.

Myles Stephenson

The third I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! contestant to appear in this year’s lineup, Myles Stephenson is no stranger to reality TV having got his big break competing in The X Factor. He went on to win his series as part of the band, Rak-Su.

Pete Wicks

Formerly a Director of a London city recruitment company, Pete Wicks found fame on the reality television show, The Only Way is Essex. He has been a part of the show since 2015.

Celebrity MasterChef 2020 is currently airing on BBC One.