When is Vikings season 6 coming out?

Vikings is back for a sixth and final season. That’s right, the action-adventure historical drama from the creator of The Tudors will return to screens this year.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When will Vikings season 6 be released?

Like the previous two seasons, season six will consist of 20 episodes that will be split into two parts. The first 10 episodes were released on 5th December 2019, in the UK, while the remaining 10 will debut some time in 2020. The two halves of the previous season were separated by almost exactly one year, so it’s likely there will be a long wait for the sixth season’s epic conclusion.

If you’re watching on History UK, the remaining episodes of season five are yet to air, but will be broadcast from Tuesday, 10th March at 9pm.

How can I watch Vikings?

Like those that have come before it, the sixth season of Vikings will initially be exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, with the first two episodes being released on 5th December and the rest rolling out weekly. The second half of the season will follow a similar format. Presumably, each half of the season will also be broadcast on History a bit over a year after it’s released on Amazon (as has been the case in the past).

What will happen in Vikings season 6?

Following the events of season five, Bjorn is now King of Kattegat and may very well use his position to exact revenge on his mother, Lagertha, for her lies. Meanwhile, Ivar is travelling the world, looking for his place, only to meet Oleg of Novgorod (a violent Russian prince). With all of these dangerous people having their own agendas, there will certainly be bloodshed.

Vikings season 6 cast: Who will star?

Expect to see the return of familiar faces Katheryn Winnick (Lagertha), Gustaf Skarsgård (Floki), Alexander Ludwig (Bjorn Lothbrok), Andrei Claude (Ganbaatar), Georgia Hirst (Torvi), Alex Høgh Andersen (Ivar) and Jordan Patrick Smith (Abbe), as well as newcomers Kristy Dawn Dinsmore (Amma), Danila Kozlovsky (Oleg of Novgorod) and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Alfred the Great).

Is season 6 the last season of Vikings?

When it was announced that there would be a sixth season, it was also confirmed that it would be the last.

However, a spin-off series, Vikings: Valhalla, is now in the works – set 100 years after the original series, it will be available to stream on Netflix, though a release date is yet to be confirmed for the new show.

Is there a Vikings season 6 trailer?

Yes, a full trailer for the two-part premiere was released very recently, showcasing the new characters and their different motives for plundering and conquering.

Vikings season 6, part 2 will premiere later in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.