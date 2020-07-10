Instead, the organisers have opted to put on a virtual event, promising fans and enthusiasts that they will still be able to experience many of the usual panel discussions, Q&As and sneak peaks of upcoming productions - only this time in the comfort of their own homes and at no charge!

As usual, the event has been able to call upon a raft of impressive talent - with panels from the likes of Disney and Hulu and some big names such as Joss Whedon, John Slattery, Seth MacFarlane and Mila Kunis and Maya Rudolph already confirmed.

Here's everything we know about San Diego Comic-Con at Home so far.

When is San Diego Comic-Con at Home?

Comic-Con at Home will fall at the same time as the original event was intended to take place - so, you should keep 22nd-26th July free if you wish to attend.

Unfortunately, for UK fans it will also require some late nights, as the events have been scheduled to Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), which is eight hours behind British Summer Time (BST).

Full San Diego Comic-Con 2020 schedule

Wednesday 22nd July

11pm - 12 midnight (BST)

Comics in the Classroom Ask Me Anything: Pick the Brains of Teachers, Administrators, Creators, and Publishers

GeekED: Re-storied: Re-imagining creative privilege

Teaching and Learning with Comics

The Power of Teamwork in Kids Comics

12 midnight - 1am (BST)

Books for All: It’s Time to Redefine How We Share Books With Kids

Comics as a Conduit

GeekEd: “Watchmen” and the Cruelty of Masks

License to Thrill: Graphic Novel Adaptations for Kids

Make Programming Your Superpower!

1am - 2am (BST)

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

GeekEd: College and the Nerd Mind

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

Words and Pictures Working Together: Strategies for Analyzing Graphic Texts

2am - 3am (BST)

Comic-Con Celebrates 15 Years of Eisner Librarians

Comics on Campus: Fandom at Academia

Spirit Skies: How to publish an International youth comic in the Age of Covid-19

Teaching Graphic Novels Online

Thursday 23rd July

6pm - 7pm (BST)

Art and the Holocaust

Body Talk

Building a Geek Brand: Surviving a Pandemic

Causeplay - In Service to Others

Crunchyroll Industry Panel

Graphix: Get Drawn In

How to Get News Coverage

P.S. NPC: Storytelling in Video Games

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

Transforming Together Time: Family Gaming and the Future of Play

Virtual Fandom: Superhero Fandom Adapts to the Pandemic

X-Men Fandom Surprise Party

7pm - 8pm (BST)

Alien Superstar with Henry Winkler & Lin Oliver

Batgirls!

Cartoon Network Studios: The Art of Storyboarding

Hollyweird Science: Creativity, Correctness, and Collaboration

James Bond - 007 in Comics!

Mega Construx Unveils New Halo Toy Line

Shannon Messenger Keeper of The Lost Cities Spotlight Panel

Solar Opposites

The Art of Collaboration: Duos Behind Top TV Shows

Web Comics: Saving the Entertainment Industy, Four Panels at a TIme

8pm - 9pm (BST)

75th Anniversary of Moomin appreciation

All the Starfleet Ladies: Then and Now

Amazon Prime Video: Truth Seekers

Cartoon Network Studios First Look

Comics During Clampdown: Creativity In The Time of COVID

Duncanville

From Script to Screen: Behind-The-Scenes of Your Favorite Film & TV Shows

Legion M: How We're Opening the Gates to Hollywood

Mattel & WWE Elite Squad Fan Panel

Oddball Comics Not-So-Live!

Paperfilms' Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner

9pm - 10pm (BST)

A Look Inside "Marvel's 616" on Disney+

Amazon Prime Video: Utopia

Comics Satire and The New Political Cartoon

His Dark Materials Virtual Panel and Q&A Session

How Every Epic Fantasy Can Be . . . Epically Different

Insider Art: A Compendium of Comics, Crafts & Cats for All Ages

Legendary Comics 2.0: Sci-Fi, YA, Romance, and More!

So you want to make an Action Figure, a Conversation with today's Indie Toy Makers

Terry Moore Is Still Drawing Comics

The Future of Entertainment

The Women Behind Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet - Collaboration Across Gaming & Television to Create A Successful Crossover

This is Not the Apocalypse You're Looking For: Real Life Disasters, Fictional Recovery

Wonder Women: Superstars of Paranormal

11pm - 12 midnight (BST)

Amazon Prime Video: Upload

Artist Bootcamp by DeviantArt

Collider: Directors on Directing

Comic-Con Museum, It's a Thing

Draw Along With Dark Horse

Horizon Zero Dawn Comes To Comics

How to Build a Girl Squad

IDW: G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes with Rob Liefeld

Music for Animation

Shaenon Garrity in Conversation with Andrew Farago

Shaman King: Then, Now & Tomorrow

SYFY:The Roast of Todd McFarlane

The Adventure Zone: Petals to the Metal Graphic Novel

The Brave New World of TwoMorrows

12 midnight - 1am (BST)

Karl Urban as Billy Butcher in The Boys Amazon Prime Video

Afro-Futurism and Black Religion: Connecting Imaginations

Artist as Brand, Rise of the Artist Entrepreneur

Brandon Sanderson Spotlight

Dubbing American into Latin American - A Chat with Dub Actors

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Close Enough

Humanoids Legacy

NBC's Superstore

Prototype and Game Pitches: Publishing Your Tabletop Game

Soundtracks to Fandom: Z2 Comics and the Graphic Album

The Boys Season 2

The Science of Back to the Future

ThunderCats Roar

1am - 2am (BST)

Action Figure Insider - 15 years of Talking About Toys

ASC: Sketch-to-Screen: VR/AR/Gaming & Beyond

Bugs Bunny's 80th Anniversary Extravaganza

Graphic Novel or Illustrated Book: You Make the Call

Inside the Voice Actors Studio - Home Edition

Manga Publishing Industry Roundtable

MARVEL HQ

Teaching and Making Comics

The Blacklist Draws on Animation to Complete Season 7 Amid CoVid

The Rise and Rise of the Australian Comic and Toy Collectibles Market

Twenty Years of Harry Dresden

2am - 3am BST

Breaking Into Comics and Staying In!

Go Fish!, Ultraduck and Miskatonic: Arcanamation Nation

LGBTQ Characters on Television - What's Next?

Nerd Up or Shut Up Live

Orbit's New Voices in SF&F

The Science of Star Trek: Three Generations of Advice

The State of the Industry: Animation Superstars

The Three Act Story Arc - Writing the Perfect Story

Van Helsing Season 4 - Comic-Con@Home Panel Discussion

Image Comics Spotlight

3am - 4am (BST)

23rd Annual San Diego Comic Con Superhero Kung Fu Extravaganza

Dispatches from Middle-earth: What's new for Tolkien fans

Heavy Metal: Forging The Future of Genre

How To Thrive as an Indy Comics Creator Now!

How To Write And Create Manga

Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Panel Panorama

Shudder: 'Horror is Queer'

The Impact of Universality of Superhero Stories

The League of Extraordinary Scientists and Engineers: More Science in Your Fiction

The Most Dangerous Women at Comic-Con: Building a Better Heroine

Friday 24th July

6pm-7pm (BST)

Disney

"Crazy" Talk: Mental Health, Pop Culture, and the Pandemic

Charlize Theron: Evolution of a Badass - An Action Hero Career Retrospective

Cosplay - the Spice of Life!!!

HBO Max: The Cartoon Network Studios Collection

Howard Cruse: The Godfather of Queer Comics

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part I The comics, moderated by Jon Cooke and mainly focused on the period 1970-1995

Lights, Camera, LGBTQI-dentity! Never Alone

Pixel Stories - Reimagining Video Game Narrative

Reclaiming Indigenous History and Culture Through Comics

The 2020 Black Panel

The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

DC@Home Day One

7pm-8pm (BST)

Blade Runner Comic Panel

Decoding the Kirby/Lee Dynamic

Entertainment is Female: a Conversation with Hollywood Executives

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Adventure Time: Distant Lands

Hot Wheels: Designing Fans' Exclusives

Make Your Own Felted Friends!

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing

Raina and Robin in Conversation

Star Wars Audiobooks: Doctor Aphra

Think Big!

TragiComics

Vikings: Celebrating 6 Seasons of The Series

8pm-9pm (BST)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead

Collider: Quibi's Don't Look Deeper Panel

Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes with Undiscovered Country

HBO Max and Cartoon Network Studios: Infinity Train

History Goes Graphic

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away

The Undiscovered Art of Jack Kirby: Architect

TOKYOPOP: Manga for Everyone

Zombies and Coronavirus: Planning for the Next Big Outbreak

Thought Bubble & Comic-Con@Home: Tula Lotay in Conversation

9pm-10pm BST

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead Season 9 Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

Spotlight on Darcie Little Badger

AMC's The Walking Dead

From Idea to Hired: Books, TV, Film, and Comics

Harryhausen100: Into the Ray Harryhausen Archive

IDW: Draw a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle!

LMGI - Hollywood Location Scouts

Make Mine Marvel: Bringing Back Marvel Classics for Today's Readers

Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture

Water, Earth, Fire, Air: Continuing the Avatar Legacy

[adult swim] YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

10pm-11pm BST

AMC's The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Entertainment Weekly: Brave Warriors

GirlsDrawinGirls: Industry Professional Women Artists in Quarantine: Balancing work, art, homeschooling, and life

I Am Not Okay with This - From the Page to the Screen!

Real Weird Science Alive and At Home!

The Psychology of Star Trek vs. Star Wars

UnMasked: Rhapsody PR's Behind-the-Music panel

Your Secret Weapon: How Friendship Saves the Day

[adult swim] 12oz Mouse

11pm-12midnight BST

First Look at Hulu's Helstrom

Galaxy Grrls, or the Female and Non-Binary Authors who Bridge the new Frontier of Space Fiction

Get It On the Table: Designing Your Tabletop Game

HBO MAX: Adult Animation Panel

Hermes Press and Gothic Comics in America

Latin American Horror Cinema 2: Sometimes They Come Back

Observational Drawing by Controlling Angles

Peacock Original Series: The Capture

Reimagining Mandrake The Magician with Erica Schultz

The Annual Jack Kirby Tribute Panel

The Vortex opens AGAIN- Vortex 2.0 launches Storm King Comics

Zoom into Xadia: The Dragon Prince

12 midnight - 1am BST

Bob's Burgers

Comic-Con: Robert Kirkman at Home

Crossing Swords

Fantasy & Sci-Fi Authors

How to Make a Comic From Start to Finish

Legendary Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Talks Toys, Comics, and More!

Remote Real-Time: The Age of Virtual Production

Sinless, Fearless, Ruthless - A look at science and social science in a YA sci-fi book

The Nacelle Company: Pop-Culture Under Quarantine

Vampirella 50th Anniversary Finale

VIZ: A Haunting Conversation with Junji Ito

1am - 2am BST

A Zoom with Joss Whedon

Archer @Home

Deep Blue Sea 3: The Panel!

IDW: The Mueller Report in 10-minutes

No Strange Bedfellows: The Relationship Between Pro Wrestling and Comics

Read Manga and Learn Classics Literature!

The Living Dead: Celebrating the Legacy of George Romero

Unboxing Pandora: Season Two On The CW This Fall

2am - 3am BST

Building Your Own Themyscira: Connecting With Other Geeky Bosses

Hip-Hop And Comics: Cultures Combining

Klingon Lifestyles the Home Alone Year

SYFY: TZGZ's Adult Animated Originals

The Famous Monsters Podcast

The Wonderful, Horrible World of E.C. Comics

Travel Through Time with Comics

TV Guide Magazine Fan Favorites

3am BST

32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards

Saturday, July 25

6pm-7pm BST

(Nearly) A Decade of Nathan Hale's Hazardous Tales

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Dynamite's Two Huge Crossovers Revealed!

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds

Last Gasp: 50 Years of Publishing the Underground Part II lowbrow art, 1996-2020

Narrative Design For Computer Games

Tantalizing Tips

The Guide: Overstreet's 50th Anniversary

UDON Entertainment 20th Anniversary!

Warner Archive's Secret Origins of Saturday Morning Cartoons

7pm-8pm BST

The Simpsons (FOX/Getty) Fox

Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa

DC@Home Day Two

Eye of Newt and Wool of Bat: the science behind magic potions and spells

Finance For Creatives

From Wakanda to Numbani, Writing the Next Generation of Heroes

Giving a Voice to Independent Creators

Inspired: Personal Stories in Graphic Novels

The Art of Adapting Comics to the Screen: David S. Goyer Q&A

The Official Dune Publishing Panel

The Simpsons @ Home

8pm-9pm BST

Bless the Harts

Calling All Book Lovers: A Sneak Peek at New Books from Tor, Tor Teen and Tor.com Publishing

Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion

Dark Horse All-Stars

Disney+'s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe

Diversity and Comics: Why Inclusion and Visibility Matter

Jim Lee's X-Men Artist Edition Spotlight

Magic: The Gathering Panel with Mark Rosewater

Personal, Political, Fictional, and Factual

Spotlight on The Cloven: With Garth Stein and Matthew Southworth

The Amazing Brutus: Unusual Places to Find a Great Animation Story

Women of Color in Comics: Race, Gender & the Comic Book Medium

9pm - 10pm BST

American Dad!

Blast Off with Disney+'s "The Right Stuff"

Creative Renaissance: How to Thrive When It's Hard to Survive

Diamond Select Toys & Gentle Giant Ltd.

Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking

Latinx & Native Amerian Storytellers

Masters of Storytelling

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Future Is Now

Rooster Teeth

The Official Aspen Comics Panel 2020

Tribute to Dennis O'Neil: Beyond Batman

UltraLawyer Kaiju Patrol

Picard 2020: A Literary Retrospective

10pm - 11pm BST

Family Guy

Couch Surfing with Simon & Schuster

Doctor Who Time Lord Victorious Panel

For All Mankind

Gender, Race, and Comic Book Coloring

IDW in 2020 and Beyond

Mexico's Magnificent Stop-Motion Seven

Women Rocking Hollywood 2020: Supporting Female-Helmed Film and TV

11pm - 12midnight BST

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

Authors on the Best Advice I Ever Got

Best and Worst Manga of 2020

Bill & Ted Face the Music

ComiXology Originals: Creator-Owned Comics and Beyond

Learn How to Color Comics

Mark Waid and the Future of Humanoids

Peacock Original Series: Brave New World

Sailor Moon

Surviving the Hunger Games: Are the Odds Ever in Your Favor?

The Order Season 2

Puppets! Fantasy! Musicals! - Exploring Big Adventure On A Small Scale

12 midnight - 1am BST

20 Years of DeviantArt: An Oral History

Adrian Tomine spotlight panel

Cartoon Voices

Concept Artists of Television and Film: #drawingwhileblack

Creating the memorable characters of Image Comics

HBO's Lovecraft Country

How Do Ya Figure: A History of Comic Con Exclusive Action Figures

Learning Through Role-Playing Games

Let's Get Spooky

Outta This World with DMC: Darryl Makes Comics and Friends

The Stars and Executive Producers of ABC's Stumptown

1am - 2am BST

Apex Comics Publishing Group 2020-2021 Exclusive Previews

Comic Shops : Perservering Through Crisis

Figure Drawing for Popular Media

Kodansha Comics Got Weird Manga: Summer Edition

Mexican Lucha Libre: History, Tradition, Legacy

Pass Through the Gate with Lionsgate's "G-LOC"

Professional Storytelling: RPGs in 2020

SuperheroIRL: United!

SYFY: Wynonna Earp

What We Do In The Shadows

What's New In Small Press Comics

2am - 3am BST

25th Anniversary of Witchblade and Beyond

Afrofuturism - "Black To The Future 3(D): Real A.F."

Ahoy Comics: Expect More!

AMC's NOS4A2

An Evening with Kevin Smith

Fantagraphics and IDW: Classic Comics Reprints

Farscape ... To Be Continued

First Squad: How A Western Story Was Adapted Into A Japanese Anime And Manga

How to (Still) Be a Nerd For A Living

Out In Comics 33: Virtually Yours

Scary Good TV: A Conversation with Horror's Top Showrunners

Unnecessary Debates

Sunday, July 26

6pm - 7pm BST

Animated Illustration

Celebrating 80 Years of Will Eisner's The Spirit

Emily the Strange Virtual Panel Experience

First TMNT Film 30th Anniversary

Hoops

Imagination & Fun for Kids - The IDW Way!

Little Fish: From Physical to Digital, Thriving and Growing

Motherland: Fort Salem: A World of Magic, Action, and Intrigue

Over30Cosplay: Virtual Costuming and Cosplay Advice and Support for the Mature Cosplayer

Turning Fandoms into Movements for Good

YA Fantasy and the Power of Storytelling

7pm - 8pm BST

Adventures in Spanish Voice Acting

BOOM! Studios: Discover Yours

Jack Kirby 101: An Introduction

Next

No Tow Trucks Beyond Mars

State of the Tabletop Industry

Super Geeked Up: Geeky Improv Comedy

Top Kids Authors Come Together for Gotham Reads

V.E. Schwab Shades of Magic Comics Panel

8pm - 9pm BST

Book Buzz! Team Underlined Shares the Biggest and Best New YA

Bronies in the Post G4 Era

Cardboard Superheroes: Creating Life-Sized Cardboard Models of Your Favorite Superheroes

Comic-Con Film School

Masters of Style: Woodring, Fleener, Muradov and Hernandez

The 100

The Craft of Worldbuilding in Comics

Women On The Dark Side

9pm - 10pm BST

Aztec Depictions in Pop Culture: 500 Years After the Fall

Comics about Motherhood and Reproductive Choice

HBO Max: Looney Tunes Cartoons

Kevin Eastman Panel

Mega64 Panel In These Trying Times

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC's "The Goldbergs"

Tor Teen: Own Your Magic

Who's the Best Doctor Who?

Writing for TV: From First Draft to Getting Staffed

10pm - 11pm BST

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion

Creating and Drawing the Action Comic Character with Monte Moore

Don't Tell Your Story, Show It!

Inspired by Real Life: The True Stories Behind Graphic Novels

Invader Zim Conquers Everything!

LGBTQ Comics and Popular Media for Young People

Robotech: The Next Phase

Super Asian America

The Four Quadrants of Publishing

11pm - 12 midnight BST

How to Create Your Own Novel: From First Idea to Publishing and What You Need to Sell Your Work Into TV and Film

Inside The Vault of Ripley's Most Exclusive Finds

It's Morphin' Time! Power Rangers Meet Up

Keenspot 20th Annual Comic-Con Panel: Pandemic Edition

Making A Living Being Creative

The Art of Film and TV Posters

The Writer's Journey: Developing a Producer's Mentality

Wakanda, Forever! The Psychology Black Panther

World-Builders: The Evolution of Immersive Entertainment

12 midnight - 1am BST

Careers in Geek Fashion

Christmas in July: The Psychology of Pop Culture and Christmas

Composer Squares Game Show

Everyone's a Critic: Being a Journalist in an Online Age

Full Time Creative Work On A Part Time Schedule

Indie Filmmaker's Survival Guide

Public Domain Comics: From Sherlock Holmes to Mickey Mouse and Beyond

Ray Bradbury Goes to Hollywood

Supernatural Therapy: Fighting Internal Monsters like a Hunter IRL

The Grind NEVER stops, not even during a quarantine

Villains: We're Misunderstood!

Which celebs will be part of San Diego Comic Con 2020?

Disney TV Studios, which includes 20th Century Fox and ABC Studios shows, recently announced its panel lineup for Comic-Con@Home, which includes Kristen Wiig, Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Seth MacFarlane, Jake Johnson and a range of celebrities.

A Conversation with Nathan Fillion will see Alexi Hawley (the showrunner of The Rookie and Castle) interview Nathan Fillion (Firefly, Castle, The Rookie) about his career, with Joss Whedon, Alan Tudyk and Gina Torres making a guest appearance.

The cast of American Dad will also be on a panel, where they'll be taught how to draw their favourite characters.

The stars of animated series Bless the Harts – Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984), Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Jillian Bell (Workaholics) and Fortune Feimster (The Mindy Project) – will be joining a virtual panel to chat about their favourite moments rom the first series.

The casts of Bob's Burgers – H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz – will be hosting a fan Q+A, while Family Guy is holding a virtual table read featuring Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green.

Duncanville, which stars Amy Poehler, Modern Family's Ty Burrell and guest stars Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, will show an exclusive look at season two, while The Simpsons' creators will be appearing to chat how they dealt with social distancing whilst creating season 32.

Fox

Various new series will also be holding panels, including Hoops – an adult animated series landing on Netflix this summer about a foul-mouthed high school basketball coach. Voice stars Jack Johnson (New Girl), Rob Riggle (21 Jump Street), Natasha Leggero (The League), Cleo King (Mike & Molly) and Ron Funches (BoJack Horseman) will take part in a virtual Q+A.

New artificial intelligence thriller Next, starring John Slattery and Fernanda Andrade, will host a panel featuring its cast, while Justin Rolland's Hulu series Solar Opposites will be appearing with its cast at Comic-Con to premiere an exclusive clip from its upcoming series.

Streaming site Hulu also announced which panels it will be running during Comic-Con, which include Helstrom – an original series starring Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon as the offspring of a mysterious serial killer, and Crossing Swords, which follows a peasant who lands a competitive position at the royal castle.

With a host of blockbuster films due for release later this year and in early 2021, we're bound to see some stars appear via satellite link to promote their work.

These include Black Widow, Godzilla v Kong, Jurassic World: Dominion, The Suicide Squad sequel and the long-awaited Avatar 2 so hopefully this year's Comic Con will see virtual panels with the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgârd, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, Margot Robbie and other stars.

Fans of DC movies and television shows will probably have to wait a bit longer, as the company is holding their own bespoke event later this summer: DC Fandome.

How much does San Diego Comic Con 2020 cost?

This year's San Diego Comic Con is completely free as attendance can only happen virtually.

Do I need a ticket?

As it's free, you won't need to sit patiently waiting to buy a ticket.

What types of event will there be?

An announcement video alerting fans to the event promised "free parking, comfy chairs, personalised snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to… Comic-Con at Home,” - but more concrete clues as to what kind of events fans might be treated to at home were in short supply.

We'd expect to see some big names from pop culture making appearances via conference call though - most likely participating in a range of panel discussions and Q&A sessions - we'll give you more information as we get it.

How can I watch the virtual Comic-Con from home?

Other than the brief teaser, the organisers haven't provided too much information about how fans can take part - but we expect clearer instructions will be issued closer to the time.

Will there be San Diego Comic-Con 2021?

The plan is to return to normal next year so yes - providing that things have gone back to something resembling normality by next year, the event has been slated to take place from 22nd-25th July 2021.

In announcing the original cancellation for 2020, the organisers said: "Recognising that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer.

"Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.”

San Diego Comic-Con will happen in July.