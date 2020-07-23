The panel will delve into the BBC’s multi-platform Time Lord Victorious Doctor Who story, set to be told across 12 weeks in comics, novels, audio, vinyl and digital mediums.

But how exactly can you attend the Comic-Con@Home panel? And when? Here’s everything you need to know about the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel

When is the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home?

The Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home is on Saturday 25th July 2020 at 2pm local time (10pm in the UK).

How to watch the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home

Like all Comic-Con@Home panels, Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious will be streamed live on the event’s official YouTube channel. It’s expected to be uploaded in the same place later on.

A link to the exact video will be available closer to the time.

Who will appear on the Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious panel at Comic-Con@Home?

Andrew Sumner (head of Titan Entertainment, the publishers behind the project) will join writer Jody Houser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colourist Enrica Eren Angiolini, editor Jake Devine, senior creative editor David Leach and BBC producer James Goss to discuss the new comic series.

