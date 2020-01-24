Meet Love Island 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, Rochelle Humes’ sister

Winter Love Island is well underway, with a group of young singles converging on a luxury villa in South Africa in the hopes of finding a partner.

Sophie Piper, a 21-year-old medical PA from Essex, is making her way to the villa along with 11 other Love Island 2020 contestants this year and she has a closer celebrity link than most.

Her sister is Rochelle Humes, who has reportedly given Soph her full support about starring on the show.

Not only that, but she also went to school with Love Island’s series three winner Kem Cetinay.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sophie.

Sophie Piper – Key Facts Age: 21 Job: Medical PA In three words: “Kind, fun and energetic” Instagram: @sophpiper_ Coupled up with: Connagh

Sophie’s time in the Love Island villa so far…

Sophie initially fell for coffee bean salesman, Connor Durman, and the pair coupled up straight away.

But when hunky model Connagh Howard entered the villa, her head was turned.

She went on to get to know him, and initially found that Connor’s behaviour was off-putting.

However, Connor changed his tactics and opted to show her he was sensible and absence really does make the heart grow fonder.

They reunited with a kiss and seem to be going from strength to strength – but for how long?

What is Sophie looking for in a partner?

“Kind with something about them, someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I like confident but not cocky. Tall, tanned and light eyes.” Her celebrity crush is heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua, an athlete also fancied by her fellow islanders Eve and Jess Gale. She added: “Whenever I see him fight, I yell, ‘Come on, use your right hook!’ I have no idea what I’m talking about.”

What is a turn off for Sophie?

“When someone’s cringey. I love banter but hate it when someone tries to be funny and they’re not.”

What is Sophie’s most embarrassing date experience?

"I went for dinner on a date and we had camembert to start. The date went well and I gave him a peck goodbye when I left. I got home and went in to take my make-up off and realised I had a bit of cheese hanging down from the corner of my mouth. "I don't know how I didn't feel it and he hadn't said anything to me! When I asked him about it he said he hadn't wanted to embarrass me but I'd rather have known. I'm hoping my dates are a bit less cheesy in the Villa…"

What is Sophie’s worst habit?

Love Island starts on Sunday 12th January on ITV2 and continues weeknights and Sundays.