Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Ollie Williams – the Cornish landowner and “alpha male”

Ollie Williams

It’s almost to welcome Love Island back to our screens for the first ever Winter edition of the show, and the islanders heading to the brand new villa in South Africa have now been unveiled.

One of the Love Island 2020 contestants set to jet to South Africa is Ollie Williams – who comes from Cornwall and has a claim to an aristocratic title.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ollie.

Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: Heir to the lanhydrock estate/Land owner

Instagram: @olliesjwilliams

In three words: I am fun, energetic and traditional

How would Ollie describe his ideal woman?

Ollie says that his dream woman is “blonde, athletic and funny” and that his celebrity crush is Lily James. “She’s pretty gorgeous,” he says.

What does Ollie think makes him the ideal contestant?

“I’m an alpha male. Wherever I go, I boss the room, I boss whatever I’m doing. I’ll be the butt of all jokes but I’ll also be the one to make all of the jokes,” he says. “I’m attention seeking and I like to be the centre of what is going on at the time. I wear my emotions on my sleeve, I’m upfront and let people know what I think of them too.”

What is Ollie’s best chat up line?

Ollie says that the best chat up line he’s ever used is ‘Do you know Polzeath beach in Cornwall? I own it.’

Ollie’s father is Lord of the Manor of Lanhydrock, and his family title is Viscount Clifden. He says, “When my father passes away or abdicates, as the eldest child, I will take on the titles and the estate. I’m the heir of Lanhydrock.”

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January 

