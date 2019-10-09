When is The Apprentice 2019 final? Who won the show last year?

After several weeks battling it out in the boardroom to prove they’re the best viable candidate, our 15 hopefuls will be whittled down to find the one who is most worthy of Lord Sugar’s hefty investment.

The final episode usually sees the final two remaining candidates summon their old teammates back as they attempt to launch their business plans – with Sugar picking the winner after deliberating with industry experts and advisors Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

But when will we find out who Lord Sugar decides to partner up with? Here’s all you need to know…

When is The Apprentice 2019 final?

As of yet, no official air date has been confirmed for series 15, but if it’s anything like the last five series of The Apprentice, it will have an end date around the second week of December.

The 2018 series started on 3rd October and ended on 16th December, and with this series starting on 2nd October, we can make an educated stab at it likely finishing on 15th December – unless something wild happens this year, of course.

RadioTimes.com has contacted a spokesperson from The Apprentice for comment.

Who won The Apprentice last year?

The Apprentice 2018 was won by Sian Gabbidon, who quite literally got in-there-like-swimwear with Lord Sugar after wooing him with her swimwear fashion brand.

According to its website sianmarie.com, the affordable luxury swimwear brand “is to accentuate the feminine figure and empower the wearer by letting them ‘make it their own’ through the use of reversible and multiway styles combined with lush hand drawn prints.”

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One