Here’s all you need to know about Marianne Rawlins – the American risk management consultant who "doesn't have a filter".

Marianne Rawlins: The Facts

Age: 36

Occupation: Owner, Risk Management Consultancy

Lives: Stamford, Lincolnshire

Instagram: @itsmariannerawlins

LinkedIn: Marianne Rawlins

What is Marianne Rawlins' business?

According to the official website, Bradley Risk Management provides "unbiased and independent risk management representation to residential real estate clients in the U.S".

The company does not sell insurance, but works alongside Insurance companies and brokers to help clients to save "hundreds and thousands of annual premium dollars".

Marianne is a founder of the company and serves as its director and lead consultant.

What are Marianne Rawlins' skills?

Marianne, who moved from the US to the UK in 2017, says conflict management is one of her strongest skills.

However, she says that she "doesn't have a filter" and may need to "dial down her American-ness" and take a step back as she can be "too direct".

“I’m definitely the epitome of ‘don’t judge a book by its cover’ because what you see is not what you get,” she says...

When did Marianne Rawlins get fired?

Alongside Thomas 'BOSH!' Skinner, Marianne was fired in week nine of the contest after her weak management in the musical agents task.

