But when will we find out who Lord Sugar decides to partner up with? Here’s all you need to know…

When is The Apprentice 2019 final?

We don't have long to wait, everyone - Carina and Scarlett will be battling it out for Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment on Wednesday, 18th December, at 9pm on BBC One.

Who are the finalists?

The final episode will see 30-year-old Carina Lepore (R, main image), statistically the best candidate in Apprentice history, take on 32-year-old Scarlett Allen-Horton (L).

What task will contestants have to face this week?

As per the final in previous years, Carina and Scarlett will be asked to create a brand for their proposed company in three days. This means preparing a digital billboard, TV ad and big pitch for a room full of industry experts at London's City Hall.

What contestants will come back? Please say Thomas!

Expect the following familiar faces to return to the process to lend the two finalists a helping hand…

Who won The Apprentice last year?

Sian Gabbidon, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018 was won by Sian Gabbidon, who quite literally got in-there-like-swimwear with Lord Sugar after wooing him with her swimwear fashion brand.

According to its website sianmarie.com, the affordable luxury swimwear brand “is to accentuate the feminine figure and empower the wearer by letting them 'make it their own' through the use of reversible and multiway styles combined with lush hand-drawn prints.”

The winning candidate will nab themselves a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

Yes! Although many assume Lord Sugar is too busy to be involved in the new business, former winners have told us that the business mogul works closely with the new company.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice 2020?

Yes, all details about how to get on next year’s show are here.

The Apprentice finale is on Wednesday at 9pm on BBC One