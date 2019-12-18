Do you think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s how to apply…

How to apply for the next series of The Apprentice

You can apply for the upcoming series through the following website: www.bbc.co.uk/apprentice

The closing date for applications is 23:59 on Tuesday 28th January 2020.

If your application is successful, you will be contacted via email by 4th February 2020 to attend an interview on a date between 5th February and 24th February 2020 in one of two locations.

Applicants who are successful after the first round of auditions are invited back for a second interview, which will take place in London on a date between 25th February and 4th March 2020.

What questions will I need to answer?

To get on the show, you'll have to come up with a good response to the following...

Why should you be Lord Sugar’s business partner?

What makes you different from everyone else applying?

What is the most interesting thing about you?

What’s the most impressive thing you’ve ever done in business?

The Apprentice continues Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One