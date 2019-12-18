Here's everything you need to know about Carina Lepore:

Carina Lepore: The Facts

Age: 30

Occupation: Owner, Artisan Bakery

More like this

Lives: South London

Instagram: @doughbakehouse

LinkedIn: Carina Lepore

What is Carina Lepore’s business?

South Londoner Carina owns Dough Artisan Bakery in Herne Hill. According to the website she took over from her father Carlos with sister Rochelle after their Carlos' bakehouse shut down in 2015. Their freshly baked bread is supposedly famous in the area. Other products on sale include cakes, pastries, savoury treats and mega indulgent hot drinks.

What are Carina Lepore’s skills?

Being a "natural leader," allegedly. She also claims "people latch onto her to benefit from the influence she carries".

What was Carina Lepore’s route to the final?

If Lord Sugar was going to choose a candidate from their task record alone, Carina would definitely bag Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment: statistically, she’s the best candidate in Apprentice history.

Not only has Carina never found herself in the bottom three, but she's also won nine out of 10 tasks – three as project manager.

Here are Carina’s on-task stats:

Total wins: 9

9 Wins as project manager: 3

3 Losses as project manager: 0

0 Appearances in final boardroom: 0

The Apprentice final is on Wednesday 18th December, 9pm BBC One

Advertisement

The Apprentice returns to BBC One on 2nd October at 9pm