Where is Anton on Love Island tonight?

Anton will not be appearing in tonight’s show

Anton in Love Island (ITV)

The Love Island villa will be one man down in tonight’s (17th July) episode, as Anton is forced to sit out the programme temporarily.

The 24-year-old will be missing from tonight’s action after being struck down with a mystery bug.

In a statement, ITV explained, “After feeling unwell during the day, Anton spent the night away from the villa and is subsequently missing from tonight’s episode.”

But those worrying this marks the end of Anton’s Love Island journey can relax – ITV has also confirmed he has since returned to the villa.

Anton’s had a stressful few days in the villa recently, after an explosive argument with partner Belle.

Love Island first look Anton and Belle (ITV screenshot)

After giving a Spanish sales assistant his phone number while on a lads’ shopping trip, Anton found himself in hot water once more when he kissed fellow Islander Anna on the lips during the ‘snog, marry, pie’ challenge.

While Belle labelled him “tedious” in an explosive row in the Island Club, the two have since kissed and made up.

Anton’s not the only Islander to feel sick while filming the show.

Former contestant Amy, who chose to walk away from Love Island after finding her break up with fellow Islander Curtis too painful, told The Sun that Anna once bowed out of the main programme to lie down in the Hideaway as she had a migraine.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV 2

