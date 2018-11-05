Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

The winner of Britain’s Got Talent has been crowned, and we’re already thinking about the next series.

Yep, the talent show will be returning in 2019 – here’s everything you need to know about series 13 of BGT:

When is Britain’s Got Talent 2019 on TV?

Although there isn’t a confirmed start date for Britain’s Got Talent, previous series have always begun in the first few weeks of April. So a launch date of Saturday 13th April 2019 seems pretty likely.

Is Ant going to be back with Dec to present Britain’s Got Talent next year?

Although Ant McPartlin was seen throughout all of the pre-recorded BGT auditions, he was absent for the entire live week of shows. It meant that co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosted the live semi-finals and the grand final by himself (which he certainly kicked off in style).

Now, show boss Simon Cowell has said that he is confident Ant will be back on BGT in 2019.

Cowell is “almost certain” Ant and Dec will be reunited on screen when the show returns in 2019, telling The Mirror: “He’s not a bad person, he’s not the only person these things happen to. He’s in the public eye. It’s a wake-up call. It’s as simple as that.

He continued: “He’s taken a step back because his health is way more important than a TV show. I’m almost certain he’ll be back next year. And we want him back.”

Who are the Britain’s Got Talent judges?

For the seventh year running, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were sifting through the acts in the 2018 series. But will they be back for the eighth year in a row?

As yet, the judging line-up hasn’t been confirmed. But the foursome work so well together, it’d be a bit of a shock if there were to be any changes on the panel.

When do the Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows start?

The live BGT shows usually begin in the last week of May, and so at this point we can assume they will kick off on Bank Holiday Monday – 27th May 2019. If that’s the case, the final will most likely fall on Sunday 2nd June 2019.

What does the winner of Britain’s Got Talent get?

As well as getting a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance, there’s also a big cash prize for whoever wins…

Who has won Britain’s Got Talent?

The full list of Britain’s Got Talent winners is here – the most recent victor is comedian Lost Voice Guy. The stand-up became the first ever comedian of the talent show when he won in 2018.

Where are Britain’s Got Talent’s live shows filmed?

In 2018, BGT moved out of a TV studio for the first time and instead the live shows were held at Hammersmith Apollo in London.

Although the staging looked amazing, the broadcast didn’t always go so smoothly. During bad weather in the first semi-final, the live show dropped off air for over 10 minutes. Oops.

“It has to be in a theatre and I’ll tell you why,” explained Simon ahead of BGT’s 12th series in 2018. “We go into a studio and make it look like a theatre, it’s like buying a Mini and trying to make it look like a Rolls Royce! There’s something about the theatre element.

“So whenever we do the live shows in a studio, something, that gloss, glow, whatever you want to call it, is missing for me. So I’m thrilled because this year I have got my own way…again.”

Whether they’ll be back at the Apollo after the technical difficulties of last series remains to be seen…

How do I audition for Britain’s Got Talent?

Applications are already open for BGT 2019, and all the information you need to enter the show can be found here.

Britain’s Got Talent will return in 2019