Portugal v Spain World Cup 2018: what time is the Group B fixture live on TV?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to star in the Group B game between Portugal and Spain – check TV coverage info, date and kick-off time here

Portugal face Spain on the second day of the 2018 World Cup – just two days on from the sacking of Spain’s manager Julen Lopetegui.

Gary Lineker’s pre-tournament favourites are now an unknown quantity, with the decisive move meaning former director of football Fernando Hierro now takes over as head coach.

With Cristiano Ronaldo up against many of his Real Madrid team-mates this was already being billed as one of the best matches of the group stages.

Now, it’s even more interesting.

Find out more about the World Cup group B game below.

When is the Portugal v Spain World Cup 2018 Group B game being played?

The game will take place on Friday 15th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Fisht Olympic Stadium, Sochi

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group B?

Group B is made up of Portugal, Spain, Morocco and Iran.

Full fixtures for Group B can be found here

Who’s in the squad for Portugal and Spain?

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon).

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Rangers), Cedric Soares (Southampton), Jose Fonte (Dalian Yifang), Mario Rui (Napoli), Pepe (Besiktas), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Ricardo Pereira (Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica).

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham), Joao Moutinho (Monaco), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), William Carvalho (Sporting).

Strikers: Andre Silva (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas).

Spain

Goalkeepers: Pepe Reina (Napoli), David de Gea (Manchester United), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Isco (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City).

Strikers: Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Rodrigo (Valencia), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

What are the latest odds?

