Sarah Lancashire joins Richard Gere in BBC drama MotherFatherSon

Call the Midwife’s Sinéad Cusack and Motherland’s Paul Ready also join the cast

Sarah Lancashire is set to play a businesswoman turned politician in BBC2’s forthcoming starry drama MotherFatherSon.

The Happy Valley actress joins the central trio of Richard Gere, Helen McCrory and Billy Howle who play the family at the core of the story.

MotherFatherSon follows media tycoon Max (Gere) and his estranged wife Kathryn (McCrory) and their 30-year-old son Caden (Howle). Caden runs Max’s UK newspaper and is primed as the heir to his throne, but he enters a self-destructive spiral that threatens to topple the family’s empire.

As well as Lancashire joining the cast as Angela Howard, Sinéad Cusack (Call The Midwife) and Paul Ready (Motherland) will play Maggie and Nick, two “renegade journalists” from Max’s London-based newspaper.

Pippa Bennett-Warner (Harlots) is also signed up to play Lauren, a senior executive at Max’s company and his trusted advisor.

Danny Sapani (Black Panther) will play Jahan Zakari, the first ever Muslim Prime Minister of the UK, with Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones) as Scott, a mysterious and troubled figure who Kathryn “becomes entangled with”.

The eight-part series is penned by The Assassination of Gianni Versace writer Tom Rob Smith.

MotherFatherSon will soon begin filming in London and on location in Spain.

Meanwhile, Happy Valley producer Nicola Shindler revealed earlier this week that the cop drama won’t be back for a third series until at least the end of 2018.