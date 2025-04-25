How many 147 breaks achieved in World Snooker Championship history?
We're off the mark in 2025.
Mark Allen has racked up the first 147 break of the World Snooker Championship in 2025 at The Crucible in Sheffield.
The Northern Irish star trailed Chris Wakelin 10-2 before nailing the maximum in the 13th frame. He punched the air in celebration after accomplishing the hallowed feat.
Allen will take a share of the £15,000 highest-break prize, as well as a full £40,000 bonus for hitting the 147 at The Crucible.
Jackson Page became the first player in history to record two maximums in a single match during the qualifiers, earning the £147,000 bonus for potting two 147 breaks in triple crown events during a single season.
However, his achievements don't go down as official World Snooker Championship maximums.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of 147 breaks at the World Snooker Championship.
How many 147 breaks have been achieved in World Snooker Championship history?
There has been a total of 15 maximum 147 breaks in World Snooker Championship history since the WPBSA officially began to recognise the achievement.
The tournament has been hosted at The Crucible in Sheffield since 1977, but fans were made to wait until 1983 for the first maximum.
Since then, a total of 11 men have accomplished the feat, including Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan on three occasions each.
List of 147 breaks at the World Snooker Championship
- Cliff Thorburn: 1983
- Jimmy White: 1992
- Stephen Hendry: 1995
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: 1997
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: 2003
- Mark Williams: 2005
- Ronnie O’Sullivan: 2008
- Ali Carter: 2008
- Stephen Hendry: 2009
- Stephen Hendry: 2012
- John Higgins: 2020
- Neil Robertson: 2022
- Kyren Wilson: 2023
- Mark Selby: 2023
- Mark Allen: 2025
Authors
Michael Potts is the Sport Editor for Radio Times, covering all of the biggest sporting events across the globe with previews, features, interviews and more. He has worked for Radio Times since 2019 and previously worked on the sport desk at Express.co.uk after starting his career writing features for What Culture. He achieved a first-class degree in Sports Journalism in 2014.