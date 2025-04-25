Allen will take a share of the £15,000 highest-break prize, as well as a full £40,000 bonus for hitting the 147 at The Crucible.

Jackson Page became the first player in history to record two maximums in a single match during the qualifiers, earning the £147,000 bonus for potting two 147 breaks in triple crown events during a single season.

However, his achievements don't go down as official World Snooker Championship maximums.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full list of 147 breaks at the World Snooker Championship.

How many 147 breaks have been achieved in World Snooker Championship history?

There has been a total of 15 maximum 147 breaks in World Snooker Championship history since the WPBSA officially began to recognise the achievement.

The tournament has been hosted at The Crucible in Sheffield since 1977, but fans were made to wait until 1983 for the first maximum.

Since then, a total of 11 men have accomplished the feat, including Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O'Sullivan on three occasions each.

List of 147 breaks at the World Snooker Championship

Cliff Thorburn: 1983

Jimmy White: 1992

Stephen Hendry: 1995

Ronnie O’Sullivan: 1997

Ronnie O’Sullivan: 2003

Mark Williams: 2005

Ronnie O’Sullivan: 2008

Ali Carter: 2008

Stephen Hendry: 2009

Stephen Hendry: 2012

John Higgins: 2020

Neil Robertson: 2022

Kyren Wilson: 2023

Mark Selby: 2023

Mark Allen: 2025

