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What channel is Scotland v England Women's Six Nations 2026 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch Scotland v England in a Women's Six Nations 2026 match, including TV details and more.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 1:01 pm
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