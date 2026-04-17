Scotland host England at Murrayfield on Saturday to kick off the second weekend of the Women's Six Nations 2026.

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A record crowd for a women's sporting event north of the border will be in attendance as the two neighbours bid to extend their winning starts to the tournament.

The Red Roses beat Ireland 33-12 at Twickenham to begin their pursuit of an eighth-straight title and serve a reminder of their quality.

After a thrilling victory in Wales in their opener, Scotland go in search of a famous upset against the Women's Six Nations favourites.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Scotland v England on TV and online.

When is Scotland v England?

Scotland v England will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

The game takes place at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.

What time is Scotland v England kick-off?

Scotland v England will kick off at 1:30pm.

Check out the Women's Six Nations TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Scotland v England will be shown live on BBC Two.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC platforms.

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How to live stream Scotland v England online

Scotland v England will be live streamed on BBC iPlayer for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the BBC iPlayer app.

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