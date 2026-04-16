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Goodnight Sweetheart creators address possibility of a revival – and reveal important condition for the series to return
Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran spoke ahead of their crowd-funded sequel novel.
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Published: Thursday, 16 April 2026 at 11:11 am
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