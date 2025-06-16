Goodnight Sweetheart writers need fans' help to revive it after BBC dropped reunion
A sequel novel, following up on the 2016 special, is in the works.
A Goodnight Sweetheart novel, which will tell the story following on from the 2016 revival, is in the works – but the creators need the help of fans to make it happen.
Goodnight Sweetheart originally aired between 1993 and 1999, and starred Nicholas Lyndhurst as Gary Sparrow, an accidental time traveller who led a double life, swapping between the 1990s and the 1940s.
The series was revived for a one-off special in 2016, along with other comedy classics like Are You Being Served? and Porridge. Following this comedy season from the BBC, which also saw the introduction of new shows like Motherland, Goodnight Sweetheart was not commissioned into full new season – a decision which proved controversial with fans.
Now, a Kickstarter has been launched to crowdfund a sequel novel from the show's creators, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, in conjunction with Idiot Box Books.
It currently has 38 days left to run, and so far £7,833 has been raised of the £30,000 goal.
The project has been fully licensed by Fremantle and, if it comes pass, will serve as the seventh series of Goodnight Sweetheart that might have been.
The synopsis for the new book says that it will begin a little before the events of the revival episode, and that things start to heat up for Gary in 1962, when Marilyn Monroe sings at President Kennedy’s birthday party.
"When Gary first met Phoebe, he told her the girl he left behind in LA went by the name of Marilyn Monroe," the synopsis says. "It was just his little private joke. It had never occurred to him that he would be living in the past, married to Phoebe when Marilyn became an international sex symbol in the 1950s.
"For years, every time Phoebe’s seen Marilyn on the silver screen, her insecurities have overwhelmed her. What if Gary were to go back to Hollywood to regain the love of his life? That is, until Marilyn’s shock death at the age of 36, which brings all of Phoebe’s old feelings back to the surface."
The synopsis continues, with Gary coming into contact with Beatles manager Brian Epstein and James Bond writer Ian Fleming.
He later finds himself in the 21st century, coming to terms with the fact he’s got a teenage daughter, and questioning whether he can handle resuming his double life, or whether he should choose between the past or present.
