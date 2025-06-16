The series was revived for a one-off special in 2016, along with other comedy classics like Are You Being Served? and Porridge. Following this comedy season from the BBC, which also saw the introduction of new shows like Motherland, Goodnight Sweetheart was not commissioned into full new season – a decision which proved controversial with fans.

Now, a Kickstarter has been launched to crowdfund a sequel novel from the show's creators, Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, in conjunction with Idiot Box Books.

It currently has 38 days left to run, and so far £7,833 has been raised of the £30,000 goal.

Michelle Holmes, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Dervla Kirwan in Goodnight Sweetheart. BBC

The project has been fully licensed by Fremantle and, if it comes pass, will serve as the seventh series of Goodnight Sweetheart that might have been.

The synopsis for the new book says that it will begin a little before the events of the revival episode, and that things start to heat up for Gary in 1962, when Marilyn Monroe sings at President Kennedy’s birthday party.

Read more:

"When Gary first met Phoebe, he told her the girl he left behind in LA went by the name of Marilyn Monroe," the synopsis says. "It was just his little private joke. It had never occurred to him that he would be living in the past, married to Phoebe when Marilyn became an international sex symbol in the 1950s.

"For years, every time Phoebe’s seen Marilyn on the silver screen, her insecurities have overwhelmed her. What if Gary were to go back to Hollywood to regain the love of his life? That is, until Marilyn’s shock death at the age of 36, which brings all of Phoebe’s old feelings back to the surface."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis continues, with Gary coming into contact with Beatles manager Brian Epstein and James Bond writer Ian Fleming.

He later finds himself in the 21st century, coming to terms with the fact he’s got a teenage daughter, and questioning whether he can handle resuming his double life, or whether he should choose between the past or present.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.