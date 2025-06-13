The series comes from comedian Jordan Gray, who also stars as Liv, while Nick Frost, who will soon be seen playing Hagrid in the new Harry Potter TV series, plays Simon.

The central cast is rounded out by Kayla Meikle, who plays Beefy Linda, Francesca Mills, who plays Millie, and Thomas Gray, who plays Tom.

Nick Frost as Simon and Jordan Gray as Liv in Transaction. Big Talk Studios/ITV

The synopsis for the series says: "After a marketing campaign backfires spectacularly, supermarket boss Simon finds himself in hot water with the LGBTQ+ community.

"To try and prove that he’s really inclusive, honest, he hires Liv, a transgender woman who ticks the diversity box, but not much else.

"Despite a non-existent work ethic, it’s pretty much impossible for Liv to get the sack, encouraging her to wreak havoc on the supermarket night shift."

The series is based on a Gray's own 2020 miniseries of the same name, which was made up of six five-minute episodes and was released on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel.

Gray has also had a role in The Mind of Herbert Clunkerdunk, but this is her first major on-screen TV role.

Meanwhile, Frost is known for his roles in films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and the new How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake.

Transaction airs on ITV2 and ITVX from Tuesday 24th June.

