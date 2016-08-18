Emma Amos, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Esme Coy in Goodnight Sweetheart

As the BBC approaches its landmark sitcom season (which will include one-off revivals or reboots of classics like Are You Being Served, Porridge and Up Pompeii! alongside new series this September), we're learning more and more about what we can expect to see from the return of the broadcaster's best-loved comedies – including the time-travelling antics of Nicholas Lyndhurst's Gary Sparrow in the sequel to 90s series Goodnight Sweetheart...

In new pictures released by the BBC, we can see the current incarnation of the TV repairman-turned-secret agent (who spent the 90s TV series hopping between the present day and the 1940s and two different wives thanks to a handy time portal, which later closed leaving him in World War Two). He's somehow managed to find his way back to the present and his original family – though it looks like they're not overly happy to see him again.

Emma Amos, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Esme Coy in Goodnight Sweetheart

Apparently his arrival in 2016 has something to do with almost witnessing his own birth, and based on the photos (which reunite the original series cast including Emma Amos, Victor McGuire, Elizabeth Carling and Christopher Ettridge) it seems like Gary will be back to find all sorts of trouble in both his lives.

But of course Gary isn't the only classic sitcom character returning this year, and accordingly more photos of another iconic comedy creation have emerged - Kerry Howard's younger version of Hyacinth Bouquet (originally played by Patricia Routledge in Keeping Up Appearances), as well as her sisters Rose, Violet and Daisy (Katie Redford, Tamla Kari and Katherine Pearce respectively).

Frankly, we're getting a 90s nostalgia overload here. Just style us some frosted tips and drop off some Pokémon cards and we'll be done for the day.

Goodnight Sweetheart and Young Hyacinth will air on BBC One on Friday 2nd September at 9.00pm and 9.30pm