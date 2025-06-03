The sitcom, written and created by John Cleese and Connie Booth and set in the titular dysfunctional hotel, has been credited as an inspiration for many a comic in the decades since, including Mack.

The cover star of this week's Radio Times magazine, Mack recalled in an interview his fondness for the series.

In response to a comparison between Fawlty Towers and his own sitcom Not Going Out, something Mack describes as "music to my ears", the comedian waxes lyrical about the ex-Python's iconic sitcom.

"I still think that Fawlty Towers is the best ever studio sitcom, which, for me, is a separate thing to a sitcom made without an audience," he explained.

"The thing you always hear people saying about studio sitcoms is 'they're so '70s'. But then you ask people to name their favourite British sitcoms and they're all from the '70s: Fawlty Towers! Dad's Army! Steptoe and Son!"

Mack, who has also garnered plenty of success outside of the sitcom sphere with Would I Lie to You? and The 1% Club, goes on to explain that he hopes that John Cleese makes another season of Fawlty Towers because "if it's only half as funny as the ones that exist, it'll still be twice as funny as everything else".

In the past, the BBC has proven happy to consider reviving the sitcom alongside Cleese, although nothing of note is yet to come to light.

While a televisual Fawlty Towers reboot doesn't appear to be on the cards at all, the show is set for a stage adaptation to celebrate its 50th anniversary later this year.

Cleese himself is working on the adaptation and has confirmed that there are no plans to update the material for a younger audience, insisting instead that "they'll pick it up".

