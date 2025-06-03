Not Going Out star Lee Mack is this week's Radio Times cover star
The comedian talks being a Buddhist, the secret power of ADHD - and why his life is a sitcom waiting to happen.
Our writer Pete Paphides describes this week's cover star, Lee Mack, as "the wittiest man in Britain" and Mack's co-star on the panel show Would I Lie to You?, Rob Brydon, says that he has the "quickest mind of anybody - and I mean anybody - I have ever met".
So what makes comedian, quiz show host and the star and writer of the long-running BBC sitcom Not Going Out tick? Find out in a fascinating interview in this week's issue.
Elsewhere, read about the second series of the BBC drama The Gold as the writer Neil Forsyth tells the story of the people who got away with the loot in the notorious Brink's-Mat robbery.
We also find out what Jesse Armstrong has been up to since Succession ended. And Jamie Oliver launches his campaign for an overhaul of the education system so that children with dyslexia get a fairer deal at school.
And finally RT columnist Caroline Frost takes ITV to task over its plans to cut back on its daytime TV schedule - and if that's something you feel strongly about, please let us know. We'd love to hear from you.
The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Keeley Hawes is back in Greece - but this role is far from Louise Durrell.
- Our tribute to the consummate TV producer and friend of Radio Times, Alan Yentob.
- Mel Giedroyc talks about everything from thinking about death to howling with Sue Perkins.
