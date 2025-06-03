Elsewhere, read about the second series of the BBC drama The Gold as the writer Neil Forsyth tells the story of the people who got away with the loot in the notorious Brink's-Mat robbery.

We also find out what Jesse Armstrong has been up to since Succession ended. And Jamie Oliver launches his campaign for an overhaul of the education system so that children with dyslexia get a fairer deal at school.

And finally RT columnist Caroline Frost takes ITV to task over its plans to cut back on its daytime TV schedule - and if that's something you feel strongly about, please let us know. We'd love to hear from you.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here.

Lee Mack photographed exclusively for Radio Times by Adam Lawrence.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Keeley Hawes is back in Greece - but this role is far from Louise Durrell.

Our tribute to the consummate TV producer and friend of Radio Times , Alan Yentob.

, Alan Yentob. Mel Giedroyc talks about everything from thinking about death to howling with Sue Perkins.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

Ad

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.