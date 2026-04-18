Holby City Hospital has been rocked by a horrific death in the Learning Curve boxset finale of Casualty.

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It's been a particularly turbulent time for the ED, who failed a CQC (quality care commission) inspection and subsequently had their major trauma provision removed. All of these patients had to be redirected to St. James', which is on the other side of the city.

Resident doctors Matty Linlaker (Aron Julius) and Kim Chang (Jasmine Bayes) were performing a lumbar puncture, and as a result of her eating disorder, she zoned out and told him that it was safe to enter the needle in the wrong quadrant of the patient's back.

With pressure mounting, she decided not to pursue a medical career.

In today's episode, Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) told Matty that the Clinical Fellowship was his if he wanted it, though he couldn't help but wonder whether it would've been offered to Kim if she was still practising at Holby.

Meanwhile, Kim's mentor Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) met with her father Wei, who had serious questions about why his daughter had given up her career. Matty overheard, and decided to call by at her house to see whether he could change her mind.

Jasmine Bayes as Kim and Aron Julius as Matty. BBC Studios

He began to shout through the letterbox, and was shocked to see her lay unconscious on the ground and surrounded by blood.

When he phoned 999, he told Indie Jankowski (Naomi Wakszlak) that she was in a critical condition, and if she didn't get immediate help, she'd bleed out. Matty was relieved to see a helicopter arrive, and as HEMS took over, he discovered a box of appetite suppressants and laxatives, alongside a journal detailing everything that Stevie had ever said to her.

News reached the hospital of Kim's condition, and a guilt-ridden Stevie had just learnt of her eating disorder. She rushed to meet the helicopter, and was met by a hostile Matty.

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He began to reel off parts of Kim's journal, leaving Stevie guilt-ridden.

The team discovered that Kim was suffering from multiple organ failure, and that the weight loss drugs have taken their toll on her body. Sadly, there wasn't much they could do - blood began to pour out of her mouth and Stevie and Dylan watched in horror as CPR didn't work.

Matty frantically tried to revive her, with dad Dylan Keogh (William Beck) having to drag him away.

Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) struggled to deliver a eulogy. BBC Studios

At the conclusion of the episode, Stevie was asked to deliver the eulogy at Kim's funeral. Blaming herself for what happened, she struggled to read the words in front of her.

Meanwhile, Matty broke the news to Dylan that he’d decided to take the Clinical Fellowship, with the pair agreeing to move slowly to develop a father and son bond.

There isn't long to wait for the next Casualty boxset - Lethal Legacy begins next Saturday. Will Kim's death continue to weigh heavy over the ED?

Casualty airs tonight at 8:45pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

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