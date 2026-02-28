**Warning: Contains spoilers from Casualty's early iPlayer release**

Things are looking different in Holby City hospital as the emergency department is forced to close after a grave error judgement from Kim and Matty.

Earlier in the Learning Curve boxset, the department underwent a safety inspection after an anonymous call to the Care Quality Commission. The ED failed and inspector Ceri (Gwyneth Strong) said she would return in 30 days for a full inspection.

In tonight's episode, which is already available to watch on BBC iPlayer, Flynn (Olly Rix) is confused when no one shows up for the reinspection and is shocked when Ceri arrives after Dylan (William Beck) and Stevie (Elinor Lawless) leave at the end of their shift.

During her second inspection, Ceri is pleased with the changed made and Kim (Jasmine Bayes) suggests to Matty (Aron Julius) that they team up for the rest of the shift to ensure they make a good impression on the inspector.

The pair decide to treat a patient called Tara, who suffered a head injury, and Matty is keen to carry out a lumbar puncture to check for another condition but decided against asking Flynn to supervise him, and Kim does instead and reads the instructions on her phone, but when her vision blurs, she mistakenly tells him it is okay to insert the needle higher in Tara's back.

When Tara complains she can't feel her legs, Kim and Matty are horrified to realise Kim had read the instructions wrong. After consulting Flynn, he confirms that Tara lost full feeling in her legs.

As all this goes on, Ceri is watching everything and she concludes that the patients still aren't safe with no consultant cover in the evenings.

Flynn tells the team that the emergency department is closed to major trauma at night until a future reassessment, a change that could change the hospital's reputation and funding.

With Flynn now sure he'll have to resign, what could the impact of this night mean for the future of Holby City hospital?

Casualty airs on Saturday 28 February at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

