Sheridan Smith has recalled her stint in the Whoniverse while sitting beside show legend Peter Capaldi.

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The actress has voiced Lucy Miller – who is a companion of the Eighth Doctor – in numerous Big Finish audio dramas.

Appearing on The One Show on Wednesday (15 April) to promote her new BBC drama The Cage, Smith reminisced about playing the role.



"When people come to stage door, you know there’s big Doctor Who fans," she said. "I played a part called Lucy Miller. We just used to run on the spot from Daleks, because we were in a booth."

Turning to Capaldi, she added: "Whereas you did the real thing, I’m in awe.”

Capaldi, who played the Twelfth incarnation of the Doctor from 2014 to 2017, was appearing on The One Show to promote the second season of his police thriller Criminal Record, and added: "Yeah. I used to go into it on days when I wasn’t supposed to be there. If the Daleks were there I’d go into watch them. Especially when they were being blown up and stuff."

Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who. Richard Grassie

Smith first joined the world of Doctor Who as Lucie in 2007 as part of a Big Finish radio series broadcast on the BBC, and featured in four series until her time came to a close in 2011, when her character died saving Earth from the Daleks.

In 2019, she reprised her role as the Doctor's companion in a box set titled The Further Adventures of Lucie Miller.

The Cage, which is coming to BBC One later this month, stars Smith as Leanne, a Liverpool casino employee who has been managing to skim money undetected. But when she discovers that her co-worker (Michael Socha) has also been robbing from the safe, things quickly spiral out of control.

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