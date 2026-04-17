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Doctor Who fans delighted as Sheridan Smith recalls beloved companion while sitting beside show legend Peter Capaldi
The actress has voiced Lucy Miller in numerous Big Finish audio dramas.
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 10:36 am
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