Champions League fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, group stage schedule and more

Champions League fixtures return to our TV screens this week as teams across the continent keep pace with the breathless rhythm of football in 2020/21.

Advertisement

Many of our best football players in the world are ready to stage a comeback on the European platform in the coming days with four Premier League representatives raring to go again.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City will be pitted against some spiky opponents as they all seek safe passage through to the knockout rounds.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are among the other heavyweights in action with plenty to savour in the coming days.

Every game will be shown live on TV in the UK and we’ve got you covered with all the details you’re going to need.

Check out the comprehensive Champions League guide below, with regularly updated match previews and TV information to help you watch every moment.

How to watch Champions League on TV

Every Champions League match will be shown live on BT Sport across their full range of channels.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream Champions League online

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream games via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Champions League fixtures on TV

All 8pm kick-off times (UK) unless specified

Matchday 4

Tuesday 24th November

Krasnodar v Sevilla (5:55pm)

Rennes v Chelsea (5:55pm)

Lazio v Zenit

Dortmund v Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv v Barcelona

Juventus v Ferencváros

Man Utd v İstanbul Başakşehir

PSG v RB Leipzig

Wednesday 25th November

Atletico Madrid v Lokomotiv Moscow

Bayern Munich v Salzburg

Monchengladbach v Shakhtar Donetsk (5:55pm)

Inter v Real Madrid

Olympiakos v Manchester City (5:55pm)

Marseille v Porto

Liverpool v Atalanta

Ajax v Midtjylland

Matchday 5

Tuesday 1st December

Lokomotiv Moscow v Salzburg (5:55pm)

Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid (5:55pm)

Monchengladbach v Inter

Marseille v Olympiakos

Porto v Manchester City

Liverpool v Ajax

Atalanta v Midtjylland

Wednesday 2nd December

Krasnodar v Rennes (5:55pm)

Sevilla v Chelsea

Dortmund v Lazio

Club Brugge v Zenit

Juventus v Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros v Barcelona

İstanbul Başakşehir v RB Leipzig (5:55pm)

Man Utd v PSG

Matchday 6

Tuesday 8th December

Chelsea v Krasnodar

Rennes v Sevilla

Zenit v Dortmund (5:55pm)

Lazio v Club Brugge (5:55pm)

Barcelona v Juventus

Dynamo Kyiv v Ferencváros

PSG v İstanbul Başakşehir

RB Leipzig v Man Utd

Wednesday 9th December

Bayern Munich v Lokomotiv Moscow

Salzburg v Atlético Madrid

Real Madrid v Monchengladbach

Inter v Shakhtar Donetsk

Manchester City v Marseille

Olympiakos v Porto

Ajax v Atalanta (5:55pm)

Midtjylland v Liverpool (5:55pm)

Champions League schedule and dates

Round of 16

Draw: 14th December

First legs: 16th/17th February – 23rd/24th February

Second legs: 9th/10th March – 16th/17th March

Quarter-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 6th/7th April

Second legs: 13th/14th April

Semi-finals

Draw: 19th March

First legs: 27th/28th April

Second legs: 4th/5th May

When is the Champions League final?

The final will take place on Saturday 29th May with an assumed kick-off time of 8pm.

It will be held at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadi in Istanbul, Turkey – home to Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

Last season’s final should have been played in Istanbul but it was moved back due to the initial spread of coronavirus.

Champions League results

Matchday 1

Tuesday 20th October

Zenit 1-2 Club Brugge

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Juventus

Chelsea 0-0 Sevilla

Rennes 1-1 Krasnodar

Lazio 3-1 Dortmund

Barcelona 5-1 Ferencváros

PSG 1-2 Man Utd

RB Leipzig 2-0 İstanbul Başakşehir

Wednesday 21st October

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Salzburg 2-2 Lokomotiv Moscow

Ajax 0-1 Liverpool

Man City 3-1 Porto

Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid

Inter 2-2 Monchengladbach

Midtjylland 0-4 Atalanta

Olympiakos 1-0 Marseille

Matchday 2

Tuesday 27th October

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-0 Inter

Monchengladbach 2-2 Real Madrid

Marseille 0-3 Man City

Liverpool 2-0 Midtjylland

Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

Atletico Madrid 3-2 Salzburg

Porto 2-0 Olympiakos

Wednesday 28th October

Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

İstanbul Başakşehir 0-2 PSG

Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig

Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

Dortmund 2-0 Zenit

Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio

Sevilla 1-0 Rennes

Ferencváros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv

Matchday 3

Tuesday 3rd November

Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-6 Monchengladbach

Salzburg 2-6 Bayern Munich

Real Madrid 3-2 Inter

Man City 3-0 Olympiakos

Porto 3-0 Marseille

Midtjylland 1-2 Ajax

Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool

Wednesday 4th November

Sevilla 3-2 Krasnodar

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes

Zenit 1-1 Lazio

Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund

Barcelona 2-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Ferencváros 1-4 Juventus

İstanbul Başakşehir 2-1 Man Utd

RB Leipzig 2-1 PSG

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.